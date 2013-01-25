Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- At a meeting held today, shareholders of Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (the "Fund") EOT, a closed-end investment company, voted to elect Scott E. Eston, Benjamin C. Esty, Thomas E. Faust Jr. and Allen R. Freedman as Class I Trustees of the Fund, each for a three-year term. The Fund's current Class II and Class III Trustees, who serve staggered terms, were not up for election and remain in office.

