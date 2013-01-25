ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Severn Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings and Significant Growth In Year End Net Income

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 3:31 PM | 57 min read

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Severn Bancorp, Inc., SVBI parent company of Severn Savings Bank, FSB ("Severn"), today announced net income of $1,156,000 or $.08 per share for the fourth quarter, slightly higher than net income of  $1,067,000, or $.06 per share for the fourth quarter of 2011.  Net income was $3,283,000, or $.18 per share for the year ended December 31, 2012, compared to net income of $1,219,000, or $(.05) per share for the year ended December 31, 2011.  Earnings per share is calculated using net income available for common shareholders, which is net income less preferred stock dividends.

"These are our best year end results in four years.  While they are improved, we are not yet satisfied.  These results and the positive trend are strong motivators and reaffirm our dedication to continue our hard work," said Alan J. Hyatt, president and chief executive officer.  Mr. Hyatt continued, "We have had a decent year financially and also enjoyed some recognition for our commitment to the community through several awards.  We are energized for 2013."

About Severn Savings Bank:
Founded in 1946, Severn is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of personal and commercial banking products as well as residential and commercial mortgage lending. It has assets of approximately $850 million and four branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater and Glen Burnie, Maryland. The bank specializes in exceptional customer service and holds itself and its employees to a high standard of community contribution. Severn is on the Web at www.severnbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements
In addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, those with respect to management's determination of the amount of loan loss reserve and statements about the economy.  The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "would," "could," "should," "guidance," "potential," "continue," "project," "forecast," "confident," and similar expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.  Severn's operations and actual results could differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.  Some of the factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in the economy and interest rates both in the nation and in Severn's general market area, federal and state regulation, competition and other factors detailed from time to time in Severn's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including "Item 1A. Risk Factors" contained in Severn's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2011.


Severn Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




















For the Three Months Ended


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,


2012

2012

2012

2012

2011







Summary Operating Results:





Interest income

$              9,412

$              9,104

$             10,276

$             10,265

$             10,558

Interest expense

2,587

3,027

3,336

3,552

3,659

Net interest income

6,825

6,077

6,940

6,713

6,899

Provision for loan losses

300

-

-

465

141

Net interest income after provision







for loan losses

6,525

6,077

6,940

6,248

6,758

Non-interest income

1,478

1,039

835

891

873

Non-interest expense

6,010

6,152

5,906

6,311

5,772

Income before income taxes

1,993

964

1,869

828

1,859

Income tax expense

837

406

772

356

792

Net income

$              1,156

$                 558

$              1,097

$                 472

$              1,067







Per Share Data:





Basic earnings per share

$                0.08

$                0.02

$                0.07

$                0.01

$                0.06

Diluted earnings per share

$                0.08

$                0.02

$                0.07

$                0.01

$                0.06

Common stock dividends per share

$                      -

$                      -

$                      -

$                      -

$                      -

Average basic shares outstanding

10,066,679

10,066,679

10,066,679

10,066,679

10,066,679

Average diluted shares outstanding

10,066,679

10,066,679

10,066,679

10,066,679

10,066,679







Performance Ratios:





Return on average assets

0.13%

0.06%

0.12%

0.05%

0.12%

Return on average equity

1.09%

0.52%

1.04%

0.45%

1.01%

Net interest margin

3.33%

3.09%

3.41%

3.27%

3.27%

Efficiency ratio*

66.05%

73.88%

67.20%

66.99%

64.84%









*

The efficiency ratio is general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income











As of


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,


2012

2012

2012

2012

2011







Balance Sheet Data:





Total assets

$           851,138

$           861,766

$           896,644

$           900,471

$           900,628

Total loans receivable

680,305

695,198

691,647

701,596

719,241

Allowance for loan losses

(17,478)

(23,180)

(24,097)

(25,795)

(25,938)

Net loans

662,827

672,018

667,550

675,801

693,303

Deposits

599,394

609,772

643,653

650,473

652,757

Borrowings

115,000

115,000

115,000

115,000

115,000

Stockholders' equity

108,017

107,142

106,866

106,051

105,930

Bank's Tier 1 core capital to total assets

14.5%

14.1%

13.3%

13.1%

13.0%

Book value per share

$                8.08

$                8.00

$                7.97

$                7.89

$                7.88







Asset Quality Data:





Non-accrual loans

$             30,537

$             29,790

$             29,450

$             17,882

$             23,912

Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings

7,208

12,574

9,515

11,677

19,351

Foreclosed real estate

11,441

13,801

16,329

19,853

19,932

Total non-performing assets

49,186

56,165

55,294

49,412

63,195

Performing troubled debt restructurings

54,875

51,230

51,034

51,034

52,255

Total non-accrual loans to net loans

5.7%

6.3%

5.8%

4.4%

6.2%

Allowance for loan losses

17,478

23,180

24,097

25,795

25,938

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

2.6%

3.3%

3.5%

3.7%

3.6%

Allowance for loan losses to total






non-performing loans

46.3%

54.7%

61.8%

87.3%

60.0%

Total non-accrual loans to total assets

4.4%

4.9%

4.3%

3.3%

4.8%

Total non-performing assets to total assets

5.8%

6.5%

6.2%

5.5%

7.0%

 

SOURCE Severn Bancorp, Inc.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases