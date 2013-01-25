Severn Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings and Significant Growth In Year End Net Income

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Severn Bancorp, Inc., SVBI parent company of Severn Savings Bank, FSB ("Severn"), today announced net income of $1,156,000 or $.08 per share for the fourth quarter, slightly higher than net income of $1,067,000, or $.06 per share for the fourth quarter of 2011. Net income was $3,283,000, or $.18 per share for the year ended December 31, 2012, compared to net income of $1,219,000, or $(.05) per share for the year ended December 31, 2011. Earnings per share is calculated using net income available for common shareholders, which is net income less preferred stock dividends.

"These are our best year end results in four years. While they are improved, we are not yet satisfied. These results and the positive trend are strong motivators and reaffirm our dedication to continue our hard work," said Alan J. Hyatt, president and chief executive officer. Mr. Hyatt continued, "We have had a decent year financially and also enjoyed some recognition for our commitment to the community through several awards. We are energized for 2013."

About Severn Savings Bank:

Founded in 1946, Severn is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of personal and commercial banking products as well as residential and commercial mortgage lending. It has assets of approximately $850 million and four branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater and Glen Burnie, Maryland. The bank specializes in exceptional customer service and holds itself and its employees to a high standard of community contribution. Severn is on the Web at www.severnbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, those with respect to management's determination of the amount of loan loss reserve and statements about the economy. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "would," "could," "should," "guidance," "potential," "continue," "project," "forecast," "confident," and similar expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements. Severn's operations and actual results could differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in the economy and interest rates both in the nation and in Severn's general market area, federal and state regulation, competition and other factors detailed from time to time in Severn's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including "Item 1A. Risk Factors" contained in Severn's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2011.





Severn Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)











































For the Three Months Ended







December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,







2012 2012 2012 2012 2011

















Summary Operating Results:











Interest income $ 9,412 $ 9,104 $ 10,276 $ 10,265 $ 10,558

Interest expense 2,587 3,027 3,336 3,552 3,659



Net interest income 6,825 6,077 6,940 6,713 6,899

Provision for loan losses 300 - - 465 141



Net interest income after provision















for loan losses 6,525 6,077 6,940 6,248 6,758

Non-interest income 1,478 1,039 835 891 873

Non-interest expense 6,010 6,152 5,906 6,311 5,772

Income before income taxes 1,993 964 1,869 828 1,859

Income tax expense 837 406 772 356 792

Net income $ 1,156 $ 558 $ 1,097 $ 472 $ 1,067

















Per Share Data:











Basic earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ 0.06

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ 0.06

Common stock dividends per share $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -

Average basic shares outstanding 10,066,679 10,066,679 10,066,679 10,066,679 10,066,679

Average diluted shares outstanding 10,066,679 10,066,679 10,066,679 10,066,679 10,066,679

















Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets 0.13% 0.06% 0.12% 0.05% 0.12%

Return on average equity 1.09% 0.52% 1.04% 0.45% 1.01%

Net interest margin 3.33% 3.09% 3.41% 3.27% 3.27%

Efficiency ratio* 66.05% 73.88% 67.20% 66.99% 64.84%





















* The efficiency ratio is general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income

























As of







December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,







2012 2012 2012 2012 2011

















Balance Sheet Data:











Total assets $ 851,138 $ 861,766 $ 896,644 $ 900,471 $ 900,628

Total loans receivable 680,305 695,198 691,647 701,596 719,241

Allowance for loan losses (17,478) (23,180) (24,097) (25,795) (25,938)



Net loans 662,827 672,018 667,550 675,801 693,303

Deposits 599,394 609,772 643,653 650,473 652,757

Borrowings 115,000 115,000 115,000 115,000 115,000

Stockholders' equity 108,017 107,142 106,866 106,051 105,930

Bank's Tier 1 core capital to total assets 14.5% 14.1% 13.3% 13.1% 13.0%

Book value per share $ 8.08 $ 8.00 $ 7.97 $ 7.89 $ 7.88

















Asset Quality Data:











Non-accrual loans $ 30,537 $ 29,790 $ 29,450 $ 17,882 $ 23,912

Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings 7,208 12,574 9,515 11,677 19,351

Foreclosed real estate 11,441 13,801 16,329 19,853 19,932



Total non-performing assets 49,186 56,165 55,294 49,412 63,195

Performing troubled debt restructurings 54,875 51,230 51,034 51,034 52,255

Total non-accrual loans to net loans 5.7% 6.3% 5.8% 4.4% 6.2%

Allowance for loan losses 17,478 23,180 24,097 25,795 25,938

Allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.6% 3.3% 3.5% 3.7% 3.6%

Allowance for loan losses to total













non-performing loans 46.3% 54.7% 61.8% 87.3% 60.0%

Total non-accrual loans to total assets 4.4% 4.9% 4.3% 3.3% 4.8%

Total non-performing assets to total assets 5.8% 6.5% 6.2% 5.5% 7.0%

SOURCE Severn Bancorp, Inc.