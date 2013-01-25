Maidenform Brands, Inc. Announces Election Of Richard Johnson To Its Board Of Directors

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Maidenform Brands, Inc. MFB, a global branded marketer of intimate apparel, is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has elected Richard Johnson to the Board. Mr. Johnson will also serve as a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee.

Mr. Johnson has been with Foot Locker, Inc. for more than 16 years and currently serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Foot Locker, Inc. From July 2011 to May 2012, Mr. Johnson served as Foot Locker, Inc.'s Executive Vice President and Group President – Retail Stores. Prior to such time, he served in a variety of positions of increasing responsibility, including as President and CEO of the Foot Locker divisions in the U.S., President and CEO of Foot Locker Europe, and President and CEO of Footlocker.com/Eastbay.

"We are delighted to welcome Dick to our board of directors," said Maurice S. Reznik, Chief Executive Officer. "Dick has demonstrated strong leadership at Foot Locker, Inc. and his broad operating and international experience will serve Maidenform well."

About Maidenform Brands, Inc.

Maidenform Brands, Inc. is a global intimate apparel company with a portfolio of established, well-known brands, top-selling products and an iconic heritage. Maidenform designs, sources and markets an extensive range of intimate apparel products, including bras, panties and shapewear. During its 91-year history, Maidenform has built strong equity for its brands and established a platform for growth through a combination of innovative, first-to-market designs and creative advertising campaigns focused on increasing brand awareness with generations of women. Maidenform sells its products under some of the most recognized brands in the intimate apparel industry, including Maidenform®, Control It!®, Fat Free Dressing®, Flexees®, Lilyette®, Bodymates®, Inspirations®, Self Expressions® and Sweet Nothings®. Maidenform products are currently distributed in approximately 63 countries and territories outside the United States.

