"The Wendy Williams Show" Kicks Off "Live Like A Star" Month January 28 With Big-Name Guests, Makeovers, Celebrity Secrets, Sweepstakes & Daily Giveaways

Celebrity Guests Include Alicia Keys, Elisha Cuthbert, Kelly Osbourne, Billy Baldwin, Naomi Campbell, Donald Trump, Angela Bassett & More

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Debmar-Mercury's "The Wendy Williams Show" invites its viewers to tune in and learn how to "Live Like A Star." Beginning Monday, January 28, and for the next month, viewers will be treated to inside tips from fitness gurus to the stars, celebrity go-to designers and Hollywood elite's personal chefs. Viewers will also see transformation makeovers and have the chance to win major sweepstakes and daily giveaways.

Click here to view Wendy's big announcement: http://community.wendyshow.com/LLASSweepstakes

Four lucky viewers will win a grand prize package, which includes an all-expenses paid trip to New York City. Winners will get the star treatment, including a limo pick-up from the airport, luxury hotel stay, spa treatment, five-star dining experience and a VIP visit with Wendy at "The Wendy Williams Show."

In addition to the grand prizes, there will be daily prizes for the audience and at-home viewers, including celebrity must-have items, such as jewelry, clothing, beauty products, sunglasses and watches.

To participate in the sweepstakes and daily giveaways, fans must tune in for the word of the day, then enter at www.facebook.com/wendyshow.

"I'm a fan, just like my people," said Williams. "I am so excited to give my viewers a real inside look into the glitz and glamour of celebrity life."

Upcoming guests for the next month include Alicia Keys, Elisha Cuthbert, Kelly Osbourne, Billy Baldwin, Jenny McCarthy, Naomi Campbell, Joan Collins, Jackie Collins, Donald Trump, Toni Braxton, Abby Lee Miller, Joan Rivers, Angela Bassett, Diahann Carroll and Kristen Johnston.

In celebration of Valentine's Day, Wendy will be playing the dating game with celebrity guest Jenny McCarthy. Three lucky bachelors, chosen from www.match.com, will vie to win a date with the sexy single. Tune in February 14 to see who Jenny chooses.

"The Wendy Williams Show" is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury. The show airs in 52 countries and has been renewed through 2014. Follow @WendyWilliams on Twitter, @WendyShow on Instagram and visit www.WendyShow.com for all the latest news.

About Debmar-Mercury

Debmar-Mercury, a leading media company specializing in syndication, network, cable and ancillary markets, produces and distributes for daytime television The Wendy Williams Show and has U.S. distribution rights to Fremantle Media North America's Family Feud; distributes Tyler Perry sitcoms House of Payne and spinoff Meet the Browns, Lionsgate Television/Revolution Studios/Evolution Management's Anger Management (which stars Charlie Sheen and enters off-network syndication in September 2014) and Revolution/CubeVision's Are We There Yet? (starring Ice Cube); and has U.S. TV distribution rights to South Park, Hell's Kitchen and a movie library featuring titles from Revolution Studios. Debmar-Mercury is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lionsgate LGF, the leading next-generation studio.

SOURCE The Wendy Williams Show