Mindpix Corporation Shareholders Update

Armando Almirall, President and CEO of Mindpix Corporation (OTC Pink: MPIX) is pleased to provide this update to shareholders.

The Company continues to operationalize its music library, develop television projects and looks forward to producing on demand streaming concerts events and expects to provide specific updates for each project in coming weeks. These announcements will lead up to an Annual Shareholders meeting of MPIX that will be scheduled in early part of March in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will also confirm that MPIX continues to proceed with its plan to become a fully reporting OTC company. Our operational focus is close on current opportunities and to accelerate the development of recurring revenue for the company in 2013.

The New Beginnings 12-21 concert was a tremendous launch event for MPIX while cementing a new association with ZZYX Entertainment to produce a slate of events together in 2013. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our partners whom made The New Beginnings 12-21 Concert a great show and successful test for a cross platform on demand Internet Stream broadcast that MPIX will utilize in future on-demand streaming events. MPIX would like to give special thanks to our payment gateway and event web site service provider Paywall, "The Ultimate one-step payment content protection and monetization tool" and I-Stream Planet the managed broadcast services provider behind the biggest live and on demand events in the world, for their supreme effort to make the technology for this revolutionary on-demand streaming event possible. Of course we wish to recognize and thank the ZZYX production team, Executive Producer Rick Garson, Emmy Award Winning Director -Sandy Grossman, Producer -Bobby Grossman, Production Manager - Victory Mirabel and the entire staff at Hard Rock Live and the Hard Rock Hotel.

The Company is also pleased to announce new resources brought to MPIX with our new slate Board of Directors and operating Officers. The Board of Directors are Armando Almirall, Rick Garson, German Gonzalez and Julius John. Armando Almirall continues as President & Treasurer; and Reina Ziegler is the Secretary.

Rick Garson brings to MPIX over 20 years experience as a top-flight Executive Producer whose credits include creation of the Billboard Music Awards, the Blockbuster Awards, America's Party Live from Las Vegas, World Music Awards, NFL Jams, The International Day of Peace Concert & Global Peace awareness campaign, Super Bowl TV Specials, and the Global Harmony Concert Series which launched with Divas in Beijing – "the premiere cultural event of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games." To date Rick has managed to build an award winning team that has been involved in producing and directing some of the world's largest entertainment events, such as Academy Awards (Oscars), Grammy Awards, Super Bowl, Olympics, Live Aid, MTV Awards, Live Earth, and more. Rick's expertise in entertainment, multi-media development, sales, marketing and distribution allows ZZYX to go past script to screen production to provide total solutions and fully monetize media properties. He is renowned for creating highly original groundbreaking multi-media concepts, and implementing brand integration into TV shows and corporate media-driven sponsorship packages for world tours, aligning the music industry's most prestigious acts with Fortune 500 companies.

German Gonzalez brings to MPIX over eighteen years experience and working relationships developed in Latin Music concert production, promotions and corporate advertisers and sponsors. German has produced and promoted concerts that have presented the music artists: Cabas, Tito Rojas, Tito Nieves, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Victor Manuele, Grupo Niche, Puerto Rican Power, Elvis Crespo, Willy Colon, La Makina and Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, Wisin y Yandel, Hector y Tito, Ivi Queen, Luni Tunes and Tego Calderon. German Gonzalez became one of the main event producers in Los Angeles, CA producing major events such as: L.A. Latin Music Festival, L.A. Colombian Festival, Whittier Narrows Summer Fest. Hansen Dam Park 4th of July Event, Fiesta Broadway and more than five different stages at Fiesta Broadway. Based on this track record and success media companies like Telemundo, La Opinion, L.A. Times came together to be the media partners at his events. German has worked with sponsors such as Samsung, Subway, MAC Cosmetics, Inter-Continental Hotels and Copa Airlines and Western Union, Coca-Cola, Ford, Red Bull, Budweiser and Miller Lite.

Julius John brings to MPIX over twenty years experience as a specialist in the diverse areas of musical theatre, theatrical education, acting, directing, theater management, and theatre development. Julius John is currently an Associate Professor and The Director of Theatre at Bethune Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida. To accompany Julius' theatrical talents and experience he is also involved in the world of fashion; having served as the Vice President for Fashion News Live, from now owning his own boutique to regularly attending Mercedes Benz Fashion Week and been seen on MTV's, The Real World as a fashion consultant. MPIX welcomes Julius' many talents. As a person who has directed, acted and produced over hundreds of shows in both the U.S. and Europe, we know Julius will function well at MPIX.

About Mindpix Corporation

Mindpix Corporation (OTC Pink: MPIX) commonly referred to as MPIX, is an entertainment company that primarily focuses on the production, use and redistribution of music. MPIX operates a collection of multimedia and family entertainment content, and has the licensing rights to the original master recordings of a music library catalog of over 17,500 songs by renown artists including, but not limited to Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, Chicago, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Gladys Knight, James Brown, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, The Bee Gees, The Drifters, The Platters, The Who, Waylon Jennings, and Willie Nelson. MPIX has recently updated their disclosure and financial information at OTC Markets. All files can be found at the following site: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MPIX/filings/

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectations of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

