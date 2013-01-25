Nick Lanyi Joins Porter Novelli Public Services as Senior Vice President, Public Affairs

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter Novelli Public Services (PNPS) announced that Nick Lanyi has joined the company as senior vice president, public affairs, effective January 7, 2013. He will be responsible for managing the office's public affairs practice under the direction of Catherine "Kiki" McLean, senior partner, global director of public affairs and managing director of Porter Novelli Public Services.

"Nick is a talented public affairs professional whose experience makes him an expert in solving multifaceted communications challenges across a variety of industry sectors and stakeholder groups," said McLean. "Nick's expertise in integrated program development, issues management, messaging and grassroots strategy will make an immediate impact on our clients. We're delighted to have him on the team."

Lanyi joins Porter Novelli Public Services after spending four years with LMG, Inc., most recently as managing director. He provided senior public affairs counsel to Fortune 500 clients in the telecom, cable, financial services, aerospace, energy efficiency and entertainment sectors. In addition to supervising public affairs campaigns – which included earned, paid and opinion media; grass-roots; crisis communications and coalition-building efforts – Lanyi drafted speeches, white papers, blog posts and op-eds, and placed the latter in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Washington Post and USA Today, among dozens of other outlets.

Before LMG, Lanyi spent a year as a freelance speechwriter, drafting speeches, op-eds and messaging materials for clients including a Fortune 500 CEO, an Academy Award®-winning actress and various political campaigns.

Prior to that Lanyi spent eight years with Louis Rukeyser's Wall Street, as senior managing editor and later executive editor. He supervised editorial and research operations for the nation's largest-circulation personal finance newsletter and sister publication, Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds. Before that Lanyi spent nearly 12 years as a financial journalist at a variety of publications.

"I am delighted to join Porter Novelli's Washington, D.C. team, one that is highly regarded within the Beltway and among the industry at large for driving measurable business results for its clients," said Lanyi. "I look forward to working with a team that is so passionate about delivering outcomes that are greater than expected."

Lanyi earned a B.A. in public policy studies from the University of Chicago, and an MSJ from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

