Cedar Realty Trust Declares Dividends On Common And Preferred Stock

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. CDR announced today that its Board of Directors has formally approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's Common Stock, payable on February 20, 2013 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2013.

The Company also announced that the Board has approved payment of a cash dividend of $0.5546875 per share on the Company's 8 7/8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, and a cash dividend of $0.4531250 on the Company's 7 1/4% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. Both the Series A and Series B Preferred Stock dividends are payable on February 20, 2013 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2013.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership and operation of primarily supermarket-anchored shopping centers straddling the Washington DC to Boston corridor. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") is comprised of approximately 10 million square feet of GLA.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

SOURCE Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.