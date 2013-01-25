Metals USA Announces Its 2012 Year-End Conference Call Webcast

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Metals USA Holdings Corp. MUSA announces the following Webcast:

Webcast details:

What: Metals USA's Year-end 2012 Earnings Conference Call Webcast When: Thursday February 7, 2013 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (9:00 am Central) Where: http://www.metalsusa.com How: Live over the internet, simply log on to the Metals USA website ten minutes prior to the call. Archive: If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.metalsusa.com. Go to the "Investor Relations" page to access the replay.

About Metals USA

Metals USA provides a wide range of products and services in the heavy carbon steel, flat-rolled steel, non-ferrous metals, and building products markets. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.metalsusa.com. The information contained in this release is limited and the Company encourages interested parties to read the Company's historical Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete historical information about the Company. Additionally, copies of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, together with press releases and other information investors may find of interest, can be found at the Company's website at www.metalsusa.com under "Investor Relations."

SOURCE Metals USA Holdings Corp.