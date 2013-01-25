YRC Worldwide Schedules Fourth Quarter 2012 Conference Call

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- YRC Worldwide Inc. YRCW today announced that on Friday, February 8, 2013, at 9:30am ET, 8:30am CT, company executives will host a conference call with the investment community to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter earnings will be released the same day, Friday, February 8, 2013, prior to the opening of the market.

The call will be webcast and can be accessed live or as a replay via the YRC Worldwide website yrcw.com.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of successful brands including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn , and provides China-based services through its JHJ joint venture. YRC Worldwide has one of the largest, most comprehensive less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through its team of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide offers industry-leading expertise in heavyweight shipments and flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence. Please visit www.yrcw.com for more information.

Web site: www.yrcw.com

Follow YRC Worldwide on Twitter: http://twitter.com/yrcworldwide

Investor Contact: Stephanie Fisher

913-696-6108

investor@yrcw.com



Media Contact: Suzanne Dawson

Linden Alschuler & Kaplan

212-329-1420

sdawson@lakpr.com

SOURCE YRC Worldwide