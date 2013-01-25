Resource America, Inc. To Report Operating Results for the First Fiscal Quarter 2013

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Resource America, Inc. REXI (the "Company") announced today that it will release its results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2012 on Tuesday, February 05, 2013, after market hours, and invites investors and other interested parties to listen to the live webcast of its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, February 06, 2013, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

This call will be webcast live and can be accessed by investors and other interested parties from the home page of the Company's website at www.resourceamerica.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, the replay of the webcast will be available following the live call on the Resource America, Inc. website and telephonically beginning at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 06, 2013 until March 06, 2013 by dialing 888-286-8010, pass code 71638974.

Resource America, Inc. is a specialized asset management company that uses industry specific expertise to generate and administer investment opportunities for its own account and for outside investors in the real estate, commercial finance, and financial fund management sectors. For more information please visit our website at www.resourceamerica.com or contact Marketing and Investor Relations at pkamdar@resourceamerica.com.

Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include financial performance, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statement to reflect new or changing information or events.

