Marley Coffee Scheduled to Appear on QVC

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Marley Coffee JAMN, (www.marleycoffee.com), an artisan roasted gourmet coffee, announced that they are scheduled to be featured on In The Kitchen With David on QVC® on Wednesday, January 30 at 9 PM (ET).

In The Kitchen With David is QVC's most popular cooking show with 3.5 million weekly viewers. Rohan Marley, founder and chairman of Marley Coffee, is scheduled to join QVC Program Host David Venable to present the Marley Coffee line, and discuss the attributes and distinctive flavors that have made Marley a favorite among coffee connoisseurs worldwide.

"I'm looking forward to appearing on QVC to convey our message of coffee farming and explain what makes Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee so unique," Marley stated. "The viewers of In The Kitchen With David have shown that they appreciate quality foods and beverages, and I know that they will love our world-class Marley Coffees."

QVC will be offering a bundle package of three gourmet coffees, which include Talkin' Blues 100% Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee from the family's coffee estate, One Love – a single origin 100% organic Ethiopian Yirgacheffe and the Buffalo Soldier (QVC Item #M28939).

Marley Coffee CEO Brent Toevs said that appearing on QVC is the perfect way to kick off the year and increase shareholder value. "QVC has been instrumental in the success of many products," Toevs said. "Our 2013 strategy includes a major expansion into the in-home coffee market, and QVC provides an excellent distribution path. We hope that our relationship with the network continues and that we have many more appearances throughout the year."

"We hope all of our fans, as well as everyone that loves coffee will watch the show," Marley commented. "I guarantee that it will be a good time."

