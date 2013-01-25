Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Announces Timing Of Fourth Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: CVTI) announced it plans to release its fourth quarter earnings in the late afternoon on Wednesday, January 30. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will hold a live conference call to discuss its fourth quarter earnings release on Thursday, January 31 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. Individuals with questions may dial in at 800-351-4894 (U.S./Canada) and 334-323-7224 (International), access code CTG4. An audio replay will be available for one week following the call at 877-919-4059, access code 22966474. In addition, you will be able to listen to the audio replay for an extended period of time on our investor website, under the icon "Audio Archives". For additional financial and statistical information regarding the Company that may be discussed during the conference call, please visit our website at www.ctgcompanies.com/investor-relations under the icon "Earnings Info."

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. is the holding company for several transportation providers that offer premium transportation services for customers throughout the United States. The consolidated group includes operations from Covenant Transport and Covenant Transport Solutions of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Southern Refrigerated Transport of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Star Transportation of Nashville, Tennessee. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing, of Chattanooga, Tennessee is an integral affiliated company. The Company's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select under the symbol, "CVTI".

