Ryan Homes Announces the Grand Opening of the New Courtland Gate Single-Family Model Home at Waverly Meadows in Woolwich Township, NJ

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. NVR, one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its new Courtland Gate single-family model home at Waverly Meadows in Woolwich Township, New Jersey. Waverly Meadows, featuring luxury single-family homes located within walking distance to beautiful Downtown Swedesboro, is being built by NVR's Ryan Homes division and is priced from the $290's.

Ryan Homes' new collection of luxury single-family homes at Waverly Meadows is the ideal place to call home in Woolwich Township. With spacious homesites stretching ¾-acre+, there's plenty of room to enjoy all that this incredible community has to offer, both inside and out.

Designed for grace and style, the Courtland Gate welcomes visitors with a light-filled, 2-story foyer featuring a gorgeous staircase. On the first floor, secluded behind double French doors is a private study, perfect for a home office or library. The kitchen and dinette are centrally located and open to the spacious family room. These homes include 4 bedrooms, including a stately owner's suite, up to 4 ½ baths and a second-floor laundry.

Like all new Ryan homes, those at Waverly Meadows are fully ENERGY STAR® Certified, yielding monthly utility bills up to 30% lower than standard new homes, according to the EPA. All Ryan homes also carry 10-year structural warranties, and are independently verified for quality by a third-party inspection company.

For further information about Ryan Homes' new single-family homes at Waverly Meadows, please phone (856) 299-3146 or visit RyanHomes.com.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding unit sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in 27 metropolitan areas in 15 states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com, www.foxridgehomes.com and www.heartlandcustomhomes.com.

The information in this press release is subject to change and the pricing and other features of any NVR-built homes will be established at the time of sale. ENERGY STAR® is a registered trademark owned by the U.S. government.

