Ameren Illinois Files Natural Gas Delivery Service Rate Case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Illinois today filed a delivery service rate case with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) to recover its infrastructure investments and the increased costs of delivering natural gas to about 813,000 homes and businesses in downstate Illinois.

"We have filed this delivery service rate case to assure our ongoing financial ability to provide a safe and reliable energy delivery system that will accommodate future economic growth and development," said Craig Nelson, senior vice president of Ameren Illinois.

"We understand the impact a delivery service rate increase may have on our customers and will continue to help our customers better manage their energy spending through our ActOnEnergy® program," Nelson said.

Ameren Illinois must secure permission for additional cost recovery from the ICC as required by state law. The process for Ameren Illinois to change its delivery service rates takes 11 months so the new rates would not take effect before late December. Ameren Illinois is seeking an additional $50 million in cost recovery for its natural gas delivery service. Delivery service rates were last increased on Jan. 20, 2012.

Additional information about the natural gas delivery service rate case is available at IllinoisRateFacts.com.

If the ICC approves the entire amount requested, a typical Ameren Illinois residential customer using 785 therms of natural gas per year would pay the following additional amounts for delivery service per month: Rate Zone 1 - $2.52; Rate Zone 2 - $4.00, and Rate Zone 3 - $2.87.

The Ameren Illinois ActOnEnergy energy efficiency program empowers customers to reduce their energy usage without sacrificing comfort or safety by offering energy savings tips, tools and rebates. Detailed information is available at ActOnEnergy.com.

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and 813,000 natural gas customers in downstate Illinois, and our mission is to meet their energy needs in a safe, reliable, efficient and environmentally responsible manner. Our service area covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com.

