Holland America Line Named 'Best Overall Cruise Value' By World Ocean & Cruise Liner Society For 20th Year

Line also wins the 'High-Deluxe, 5-Star-Plus, Large Ships' category

SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- World Ocean & Cruise Liner Society (WOCLS) members named Holland America Line the Best Overall Cruise Value 2012 for the 20th consecutive year in the publication's annual Best Cruise Value Awards.

Holland America Line also received top marks in the High-Deluxe, 5-Star-Plus, Large Ships category in recognition of its premium cruise experience.

"To win this award continuously for two decades is an incredible achievement for Holland America Line and a testament to the hard work and dedication we put into providing the finest cruise experience to our guests," said Richard Meadows, executive vice president, marketing, sales and guest programs. "We are honored that such an esteemed group of travelers recognize our commitment, and we will continue to invest in developing our product and brand."

WOCLS is composed of thousands of experienced cruisers who take an average of two cruises a year. The society reviews all cruise lines annually, and in its monthly Ocean & Cruise News publication noted, "One of the main reasons Holland America Line continues to capture our yearly honor for the best overall value in cruises is that it puts forth an extra effort to offer a number of features that other cruise lines believe are not necessary or too costly to provide."

"Holland America Line has consistently offered their passengers more than any other comparable cruise lines and they definitely offer extraordinary value for cruise travelers," wrote Thomas Cassidy, editor of Ocean & Cruise News. "Passengers not only benefit from the convenience and enjoyment of extra features, but they also do not have to incur any additional cost. As a result, its passengers receive extraordinary value for the money they spend."

WOCLS cited Holland America Line's ". . .upgrades, the impeccable appearance of its ships and its friendly Indonesian and Filipino crew, the extra effort to properly train and supervise its staff, the more extensive choice of dinner menus in its restaurant, alternate restaurant and lido and all little extras such as canvas tote bags, hot hors d'oeuvres at cocktail time, chilled beer glasses, a no-charge ice cream bar and later lunch hours when in port," as contributing factors to the line's selection as Best Overall Cruise Value of 2012.

To win the High-Deluxe, 5-Star-Plus, Large Ship category, WOCLS says that "for the same prices being charged by other cruise lines, simply put, Holland America provides an ambience and a level of service, across its entire fleet of ships, which exceeds the other cruise lines in this category."

For more information on Holland America Line's cruises and CruiseTours, consult a professional travel seller, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit www.hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc CCL]

Holland America Line's fleet of 15 ships offers more than 500 cruises to 415 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies. One- to 110-day itineraries visit all seven continents and highlights include Antarctica, South America, Australia/New Zealand and Asia voyages; a Grand World Voyage; and popular sailings to ports in the Caribbean, Bermuda, Alaska, Mexico, Canada/New England, Europe and Panama Canal. The line currently has a new ship on order from Fincantieri shipyard for delivery in fall 2015.

Fleetwide, the company features Signature of Excellence enhancements, a commitment totaling more than $500 million, that showcase the Culinary Arts Center presented by Food & Wine magazine — a state-of-the-art onboard show kitchen where more than 60 celebrated guest chefs and culinary experts provide cooking demonstrations and classes — Explorations Cafe powered by The New York Times, Digital Workshop powered by Windows, teens-only activity areas and all new stateroom amenities highlighted by flat-panel TVs and plush Euro-top Mariner's Dream Beds.

World's Leading Cruise Lines

Holland America Line is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. Our exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Cunard, Princess Cruises, Costa Cruises and Seabourn. Sharing a passion to please each guest and a commitment to quality and value, World's Leading Cruise Lines inspires people to discover their best vacation experience. Together, we offer a variety of exciting and enriching cruise vacations to the world's most desirable destinations. Visit us at www.worldsleadingcruiselines.com.

