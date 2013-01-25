SNC-Lavalin reports that information is being made public relating to the search warrant on its premises in April 2012

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2013 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin SNC reports that, following a request for information to the Cour du Québec, the Court has made public substantial parts of the RCMP's affidavit used to obtain the warrant to search the Company's premises in April 2012. The Globe and Mail, La Presse and National Post have filed this request in order to see information that until now has been confidential and in the hands of the authorities only.

This is the first time that SNC-Lavalin has seen the actual affidavit. While the affidavit contains much of the information that the Company and its counsel voluntarily provided to authorities in March 2012, it also contains some information of which we were not previously aware. We cannot determine the veracity of certain allegations in the affidavit. Affidavits contain unproven information and allegations gathered by authorities in the context of an investigation that are submitted to a judge in order to obtain a search warrant.

We are eager for this situation to be resolved in the courts and will continue to do everything in our power to assist the authorities to get to the bottom of these issues as rapidly as possible. The affidavit is being closely reviewed to determine what course of action SNC-Lavalin may take as consequence. Should the allegations relating to any of the individuals in the affidavit be proven, we plan to act swiftly and resolutely to address any damages that may have been caused to the Company and its interests. Because we are unequivocal in our desire to support the work of the authorities, we will not comment or speculate on the information contained in the affidavit in an effort not to compromise the enquiries underway.

SNC-Lavalin's commitment to ethical behavior and the highest standards in governance, compliance and accountability is unwavering. We continue to improve and strengthen our processes throughout the Company. More information about how positive change is being implemented throughout the organization is available at www.snclavalin.com/followus .

