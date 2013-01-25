Sneaker Aficionados Unite

NICKELODEON AND FILA KICK OFF A SHELL OF A COLLABORATION WITH NEW LIMITED-EDITION LINE OF TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES ADULT SNEAKERS

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon and Fila today announced a collaboration to create limited-edition sneaker styles inspired by the Nickelodeon's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, one representing the Turtles and the other representing Shredder. The Turtles sneaker is available today, with the Shredder sneaker set to be released in March.

The Turtles sneaker, Fila Fx-100, features interchangeable ankle straps representing each Turtle's mask color – blue, red, purple and orange. The straps also have each Turtle's weapon detailed underneath the Velcro, with two lacing options and custom packaging. Additionally, the Shredder sneaker is entirely suede and features metal lace tips and silver 'cage' memory foam representing the villain's metal details and mask. There are purple accents on the back of the sneaker to represent Shredder's cape, wrapped up in custom packaging.

"We are thrilled to join forces with a company like Fila that has a unique ability to reinterpret iconic brands into stylish and wearable merchandise," said Alix Kram, Vice President, Lifestyle and Retail Marketing, Nickelodeon Consumer Products. "This is a great extension of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brand, and this line of edgy sneakers will appeal to die-hard fans and trendsetters alike."

Mark Eggert, Fila's VP of Footwear Design and Advanced Concepts added, "We were so excited by the opportunity to work with the team at Nickelodeon and celebrate the return of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. We've created a package of footwear and related accessories that reflects FILA's rich heritage in the athletic world and speaks to loyal fans both of TMNT and of FILA."

Nickelodeon's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiered Saturday, Sept. 29, at 11:00 a.m. (ET/PT) with a one-hour special event. The adventure began as the turtles emerged from their hidden lair in the sewers for the very first time, ready to confront the wondrous and hostile world of New York City and face enemies more dangerous and pizza more delicious than anything they could have imagined. Funnier and with more Ninjutsu than ever before, the show explores the companionship of four teenage brothers learning to rely on themselves and one another as they unravel the mystery of their existence and grow to become the heroes in a half-shell that they are destined to be. The premiere episode was executive produced by Ciro Nieli, Joshua Sternin & J.R. Ventimilia and Peter Hastings.

The 26-episode, half-hour action-comedy series breathes new life into the wildly popular band of reptile brothers played by Jason Biggs (American Pie) as "Leonardo," Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings) as "Raphael," Greg Cipes (Teen Titans) as "Michelangelo" and Rob Paulsen (Planet Sheen) as "Donatello" (Paulsen also voiced the original "Raphael" from 1987-1996 in the very first TMNT series).

