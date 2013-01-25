Dominion Declares Quarterly Dividend Of 56.25 Cents

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion D has declared a quarterly dividend of 56.25 cents per share of common stock.

Dividends are payable on March 20, 2013, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 28, 2013.

This is the 340th consecutive dividend that Dominion or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Oct. 18, 2012.

The board of directors of Virginia Electric and Power Company, a subsidiary of Dominion, also declared regular quarterly dividends at the prescribed rates on each of its series of preferred stock. Preferred dividends on the company's fixed-rate preferred stock are payable March 20, 2013, to holders of record at the close of business Feb. 28, 2013.

SOURCE Dominion