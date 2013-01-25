Music Icon Kris Kristofferson to Sit Down with Fans for Q&A Session as Part of SiriusXM's "Town Hall" Series

"Town Hall" special to include exclusive performance in the SiriusXM Music City Theatre in Nashville featuring classics and songs from Kristofferson's new album "Feeling Mortal" SiriusXM host Mojo Nixon to moderate "Town Hall"

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius XM Radio SIRI announced today that legendary songwriter, movie star, Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy®-Award winning musician Kris Kristofferson will sit down for a rare Q&A session with a select group of SiriusXM listeners at the SiriusXM Music City Theatre in Nashville, TN.

"SiriusXM's Town Hall with Kris Kristofferson," which will take place on Tuesday, January 29, will air on Outlaw Country, channel 60, on Saturday, February 2 at 9:00 am ET. "SiriusXM's Town Hall with Kris Kristofferson" will be rebroadcast on Outlaw Country and Willie's Roadhouse. For rebroadcast times, please visit www.siriusxm.com/townhall.

The special is part of SiriusXM's "Town Hall" series, intimate gatherings with iconic musicians, entertainers and figures and a studio audience of SiriusXM listeners. Previous "SiriusXM Town Hall" specials have featured Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nelson, Tom Petty, Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean, Aerosmith, Coldplay, Ringo Starr, Roger Waters, Gregg Allman, Linkin Park, Crosby, Stills and Nash, Ziggy Marley and the surviving members of Nirvana.

Moderated by SiriusXM host Mojo Nixon, "SiriusXM's Town Hall with Kris Kristofferson" will feature the Country Music Hall of Famer answering questions about his life and career, including his new album Feeling Mortal. SiriusXM listeners are invited to submit a question for Kris Kristofferson on Twitter by 5:00 pm ET on Monday, January 28 by Tweeting @SiriusXM and using the hashtag #SXMTownHall and posting a question on SiriusXM's Outlaw Country Facebook page www.facebook.com/SiriusXMOutlawCountry.

"A songwriter who has written some of the most personal songs of his generation, Kris Kristofferson is a multi-talented artist, in music and film, and we are excited to create the opportunity for his fans to meet him in person during our 'Town Hall' series," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM.

After the live broadcast, "SiriusXM's Town Hall with Kris Kristofferson" will be available on SiriusXM On Demand for subscribers listening via the SiriusXM Internet Radio App for smartphones and other mobile devices or online at siriusxm.com. Visit www.siriusxm.com/ondemand for more info on SiriusXM On Demand.

Mojo Nixon hosts The Loon in the Afternoon on Outlaw Country weekdays at 4:00 pm ET.

Outlaw Country, created and executive produced by E Street Band member Stevie Van Zandt, is home to the freaks, misfits, outcasts, rebels and renegades of country music. Outlaw Country features shows hosted by Buddy Miller and Jim Lauderdale, Steve Earle, Elizabeth Cook, Mojo Nixon, "Cowboy" Jack Clement, Shooter Jennings, Johnny Knoxville and Roger Alan Wade, Dallas Wayne, and Hillbilly Jim.

For more information on SiriusXM, please visit www.siriusxm.com.

