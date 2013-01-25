Bunge Limited Schedules Fiscal Year-end Earnings Release and Conference Call

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunge Limited BG will announce its results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2012, on Thursday, February 7, 2013, prior to the market opening.

Bunge Limited's management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on February 7, 2013 to discuss the company's results.

Additionally, a slide presentation to accompany the discussion of results will be posted on www.bunge.com.

Earnings announcements for the first, second and third quarters of fiscal year 2013 are tentatively scheduled for April 25, July 25 and October 24, respectively.

To listen to the call, please dial (877) 261-8992. If you are located outside the United States or Canada, dial (847) 619-6548. Please dial in five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. When prompted, enter confirmation code 34095635. The call will also be webcast live at www.bunge.com.

To access the webcast, go to the "Webcasts and Events" page of the "Investors" section of the company's website. Select "Q4 2012 Bunge Limited Conference Call" and follow the prompts. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary audio software.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available later in the day on February 7, 2013, continuing through March 8, 2013. To listen to it, please dial (888) 843-7419 or, if located outside the United States or Canada, dial (630) 652-3042. When prompted, enter confirmation code 34095635. A replay will also be available on the "Audio Archives" page of the "Investors" section of the company's website.

About Bunge Limited

Bunge Limited (www.bunge.com, NYSE: BG) is a leading global agribusiness and food company operating in over 40 countries with approximately 35,000 employees. Bunge buys, sells, stores and transports oilseeds and grains to serve customers worldwide; processes oilseeds to make protein meal for animal feed and edible oil products for commercial customers and consumers; produces sugar and ethanol from sugarcane; mills wheat, corn and rice to make ingredients used by food companies; and sells fertilizer in South America. Founded in 1818, the company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

