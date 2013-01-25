Post Holdings Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2013 Conference Call

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Holdings, Inc. POST invites investors to listen to a live broadcast of the Company's conference call to discuss first quarter fiscal year 2013 financial results and fiscal 2013 outlook on Thursday, February 7, 2013 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participating in the call will be Terence E. Block, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Robert V. Vitale, Chief Financial Officer.

The call will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.postfoods.com. Participants may join the conference call by dialing (877) 540-0891 in the United States and (678) 408-4007 from outside the United States. The conference identification number for all participants is 91491617.

For those unable to participate during the live call and webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website until February 21, 2013.

Post Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Post Foods, LLC. Post has enriched the lives of consumers, bringing quality foods to the breakfast table since the company's founding in 1895. Post's products are generally sold to supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores and the foodservice channel in North America. Those products are manufactured at four facilities located in Battle Creek, Michigan; Jonesboro, Arkansas; Modesto, California; and Niagara Falls, Ontario. Post's portfolio of brands includes diverse offerings to meet the taste and nutritional needs of all families, including such favorites as Honey Bunches of Oats®, Pebbles™, Great Grains®, Post Shredded Wheat®, Post® Raisin Bran, Grape-Nuts®, and Honeycomb®. With the acquisition of Attune Foods, Post's portfolio of brands now also includes Attune®, Uncle Sam® and Erewhon®. Post is dedicated to health and wellness, offering consumers a variety of cereal choices to meet their nutritional needs from whole grain and fiber to lower sugar offerings. For more information, visit www.postfoods.com.

