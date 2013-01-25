GrowLife and Urban Cultivator Co-Sponsor Sundance Film Festival Events

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowLife Inc. PHOT, a completely legal provider of highly effective indoor growing technologies for the blossoming marijuana industry, is pleased to announce that its GrowLife Productions business unit co-hosted special events and parties at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah between January 17th and January 23rd. Throughout the weeklong festival GrowLife Productions co-founders Eddie Bernard and Lucas Hildebrand featured GrowLife and the Urban Cultivator brand to the influential worldwide clientele for which Sundance is famous.

"The Sundance Film Festival provided our company with a unique opportunity to build brand exposure for GrowLife and its GrowLife Productions business unit," said GrowLife Inc. President Kyle Tracey. "We took this unique opportunity to introduce the Urban Cultivator, www.urbancultivator.net, the health organic green machine, to hundreds of influential attendees of the Sundance Festival. GrowLife Productions has an exciting calendar of events for 2013 sponsoring large scale events, so please stay tuned."

GrowLife Productions is a hard driven business unit dedicated to the promotion of GrowLife's core brands through co-production and co-sponsorship of entertainment, lifestyle, music and film events across the country. Our team brings with them considerable experience in producing and promoting edgy, ground-breaking productions such as the first-ever HIGH TIMES Medical Cannabis Cup on US soil as well as management of related VIP events featuring Kid Cudi (Denver, 2011) Lyrics Born, Keith Murray and the Eagles of Death Metal (San Francisco, 2010). The division has a long roster of notable artist clients that includes Sublime with Rome, DJ Tiesto, Pepper, Queens of the Stone Age, Iration, Dead Sarah, Mix Master Mike and many more. And last year, the team also implemented a multi-level marketing campaign for the largely successful Grammy nominated Sony Pictures Classics release, "Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest."

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) (formerly Phototron Holding, Inc.) (www.growlifeinc.com) is a company with core holdings in innovative technology-based products and services for the indoor gardening industry and specialty markets. These brands include Stealth Grow, a producer of grow room automation equipment and hi-powered LED grow light products for indoor horticulture (www.sgsensors.com and www.stealthgrow.com), Greners.com, the online hydroponics superstore (www.greners.com) and Phototron, producer of hydroponic grow containers, which are designed to grow vegetables, herbs, flowers and fruits in any environment (www.phototron.com).

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this press release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in GrowLife's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, all industry products are subject to additional uncertainty, including the risks of delay, cancellation and poor critical or financial reception. GrowLife disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

SOURCE GrowLife, Inc.