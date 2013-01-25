VH1 Classic Finds Out "For What It's Worth" In New Pop Culture Memorabilia Series

Hosts Gary Dell'Abate and Jon Hein Explore World of Pop Culture Collectors Premieres Thursday, February 21st at 10 PM on VH1 Classic

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Blow the dust off your old vinyl because VH1 Classic is digging through pop culture collectibles with hosts Gary Dell'Abate and Jon Hein, to find out what they're really worth in the new series, "For What It's Worth." Premiering Thursday, February 21st at 10 PM on VH1 Classic, "For What It's Worth" will explore the intricate world of music and pop culture memorabilia, and the mind of "The Collector."

Noted pop culture junkies and music know-it-alls, Dell'Abate and Hein explore a different goldmine of pop culture memorabilia each episode, from stadium-sized vinyl collections to a unique compilation of folk art, in the form of handcrafted Mr. T dolls. Dell'Abate, also known as Howard Stern personality "Baba Booey," has amassed a behemoth pop culture knowledgebase from his two decade-plus stint with Howard Stern as producer and a lifetime of rock fandom. Hein, who famously coined the phrase "Jump the Shark," has also made a career from his pop culture obsession. Hein co-hosts The Wrap Up Show with Dell'Abate on Sirius XM's Howard 100. An obsessive collector himself, Hein holds a geekily impressive knowledge of classic television, sports memorabilia and the band Rush.

Throughout the six, half-hour episodes, Dell'Abate and Hein make their way through some of the greatest pop culture collections in the country: in Nashville, they explore all the vinyl being sold at Jack White's Third Man Records and also take a privileged peek inside the exclusive Third Man Records Vault; back up north, they survey a celebrity hair lock vault with samples from Marilyn Monroe and Abe Lincoln; then to Pittsburgh for the world's largest record collection; and out west to the city of angels, for the iconic Michael Ochs Archives, one of the world's most prolific rock and roll photo anthologies.

Each episode also finds Dell'Abate and Hein setting up shop in The Warehouse, where everyman collectors present their prized possessions to Gary, Jon and our team of experts, who will gladly put a price tag on their invaluable wares.

"For What It's Worth" is produced & directed by Jeff Baumgardner and executive produced by Lee Rolontz, Keshia Williams and Rick Krim for VH1 Classic. For more information on "For What It's Worth," visit VH1Press.com.

About VH1 Classic

VH1 Classic brings you the best metal, rock, soul and pop from the '70s, '80s and '90s. The channel features the gods of rock – from Black Sabbath, Metallica and Iron Maiden to Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam and Dire Straits – in marquee concerts and music specials, and of course, tons of classic music videos. Recent big events include National Metal Day (11.11.11) and Metal Evolution, an 11-part documentary series on the history of metal. Because when it comes down to it – all music should go to 11.

