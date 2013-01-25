CVS Caremark Corporation To Hold Fourth Quarter 2012 Conference Call

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Caremark Corporation CVS will be holding a conference call on Wednesday, February 6, 2013, at 8:30 a.m. (EST) with analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter 2012 financial results and 2013 outlook.

An audio webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Caremark website for all interested parties. To access the webcast, visit http://info.cvscaremark.com/investors. This webcast will be archived and available on the web site for a one-year period following the conference call.

About the Company

CVS Caremark is dedicated to helping people on their path to better health as the largest integrated pharmacy company in the United States. Through the company's more than 7,400 CVS/pharmacy stores; its leading pharmacy benefit manager serving more than 60 million plan members; and its retail health clinic system, the largest in the nation with more than 600 MinuteClinic locations, it is a market leader in mail order, retail and specialty pharmacy, retail clinics, and Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans. As a pharmacy innovation company with an unmatched breadth of capabilities, CVS Caremark continually strives to improve health and lower costs by developing new approaches such as its unique Pharmacy Advisor program that helps people with chronic diseases, such as diabetes, obtain and stay on their medications. Find more information about how CVS Caremark is reinventing pharmacy for better health at info.cvscaremark.com.

