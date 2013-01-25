Mainstream Entertainment, Inc. Closes Letter of Intent with First Power and Light, LLC

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainstream Entertainment, Inc. MSEI is proud to announce that is has closed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with First Power and Light, LLC (First Power), a commercial, large residential, and Federal Government solar installation company. The terms of the closed LOI are that the shareholders of First Power are becoming the majority shareholders of Mainstream.

The U.S. solar market is experiencing incredible growth due to increasing demand for commercial, large residential and Federal and State solar projects; declining solar panel prices; declining installation costs; and overall consumer demand for decreased energy costs. In fact, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA: http://www.seia.org/research-resources/solar-industry-data), "The third quarter 2012 was the third largest on record for the U.S. solar industry and raised the total installed capacity through the first three quarters of the year to 1,992 megawatts (MW)- already surpassing 2011's annual total of 1,885 MW. There were 684 MW of photovoltaic (PV) capacity installed in Q3 2012, representing a 44 percent increase in deployment over the third quarter of 2011."

First Power and Light, LLC. is a solar installation company seeking to bring affordable and effective solar options to commercial, large residential and Federal Government customers across the United States. First Power and Light's goal is to provide industry leading service and to save their customers money.

