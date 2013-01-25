INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- CHS CHSCP is pleased to introduce the CHS Center for Cooperative Growth, an online platform that gathers and shares diverse viewpoints from agribusinesses, independent agricultural producers, academia and other leaders to foster greater success among America's cooperatives and their leaders.

To view the multimedia assets associated with this release, please click: http://www.multivu.com/mnr/58033-introducing-the-chs-center-for-cooperative-growth-online-platform

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130125/MM29190)

The online platform was launched in October 2012 and features a primary cooperative topic addressed through four perspectives and allows audiences to participate through online polls and a blog.

"We hope this online resource will break complex cooperative topics into informative content to help cooperative leaders learn and grow," says Lynn Foth, vice president of market development and strategic alignment for CHS. Using the resources on this site, visitors will be better informed about the choices their cooperatives have to grow, and remain profitable and sustainable into the future.

This quarter ag cooperative expert Michael Boland, Ph.D., professor of agricultural economics, University of Minnesota will talk about equity management.

Log on to chscenterforcooperativegrowth.com to learn more about this new online platform and view discussions about the dynamic global marketplace.

CHS Inc. is a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Diversified in energy, grains and foods, CHS is committed to helping its customers, farmer-owners and other stakeholders grow their businesses through its domestic and global operations. CHS, a Fortune 100 company, supplies energy, crop nutrients, grain marketing services, livestock feed, food and food ingredients, along with business solutions including insurance, financial and risk management services. The company operates petroleum refineries/pipelines and manufactures, markets and distributes Cenex® brand refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products.

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the potential results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligations to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances. For a discussion of additional factors that may materially affect management's estimates and predictions, please view the CHS Inc. annual report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended Aug. 31, 2011, which can be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission web site (www.sec.gov) or on the CHS web site www.chsinc.com.

SOURCE CHS Inc.