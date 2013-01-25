Maxim 2012 Hometown Hottie Champion Dominique Storelli Joins VuMee as Celebrity Content Provider

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- VuMee VUME -- VuMee.com is excited to announce Dominique Storelli, Maxim Hometown Hotties 2012 Champion, has signed on to be a celebrity content provider. Maxim is a international men's magazine that has monthly circulation of over 2 million. Dominique will be active on the startup video sharing platform, connecting with her fans and "Sharing her Vu". Dominique was the first non-celebrity to make the cover of Maxim when the model was selected for the March 2012 issue. See Dominique's VuMee introduction here http://www.vumee.com/video/1642.

"Vumee is a great way to watch videos of celebrity's day-to-day lives. I am happy to be apart of the family. Stay tuned for new and exciting videos of my life on Vumee!!" stated Dominique.

"We're continuing to build a platform where members and fans view and share content based around the categories of their interests, such as entertainment, sports, and music. We are extremely excited to have Dominique join our family of celebrity content providers," stated Michael Spiegel, CEO of VuMee.com.

About VuMee

VuMee is a digital mobile advertising platform designed to provide high profile individuals and brands the ability to connect with fans and consumers via engaging and entertaining video content. VuMee utilizes user-friendly push technology to help connect companies, brands and celebrities to targeted consumer segments. It acts as a unique platform to hear from consumers, build visual relationships and connect users with their favorite celebrities and brands through both mobile and PC platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements. Certain of the above statements contained in this press release, such as Dominique Storelli's anticipated activity on the Company's platform, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results, events and circumstances (including future performance, results and trends) could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks associated with the company's future growth and operating results, the uncertainty of market acceptance of the company's business plan, competitive factors and general economic conditions. VuMee has no duty and undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

