Clarke announces the successful amendment of the terms of its 6.00% debentures due December 31, 2013

HALIFAX, Jan. 25, 2013 /CNW/ - Clarke Inc. ("Clarke") (TSX: CKI CKI.DB.A) announced today that at a serial meeting of holders of its 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2013 (the "Debentures"), Clarke obtained approval to extend the maturity date for the Debentures from December 31, 2013 to December 31, 2018. All other terms of the Debentures remain the same. At the meeting, 53% of the Debentures voted on the proposed extension of the maturity date and 69% of the Debentures voted in favour of such extension.

The extension of maturity date will be effective on signing of the second supplemental indenture by the company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada.

There are currently $62,296,300 principal amount of Debentures issued and outstanding.

George Armoyan, President and CEO of Clarke commented: "We would like to take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to those who have voted for the proposed Debenture amendments and who have demonstrated their continued support of Clarke. We will continue to work to create value for all stakeholders of Clarke."

About Clarke

Halifax-based Clarke invests in a variety of private and publicly-traded businesses and participates actively where necessary to enhance performance and increase return. Clarke's securities trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (CKI; CKI.DB.A); for more information about Clarke, please visit our website at www.clarkeinc.com.

