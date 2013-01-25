Green Planet Announces Solutions For Reducing Green House Gasses

Positively Impacting the Earth's Environment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTC Markets:GNPG) announces today that it is formally publishing the independent test results for its hydrogen technology that dramatically reduces pollution and green house related gasses.

The independent tests were undertaken by California Environmental Engineering, LLC (CEE), a major EPA-recognized and CARB-Certified emissions laboratory that has been involved in improving air quality and air pollution programs for over 25 years. CEE was established in 1984 and its clients include government agencies such as California Air Resources Board, major automotive manufacturers such as VW, BMW, Nissan, Mitsubishi, and other manufacturers. CEE has state of the art equipment and facilities to test emissions from engines, vehicles, motorcycles, ATV's, trucks, Buses, etc.

The independent test results by CEE demonstrated the following:

A 77% reduction in Carbon Monoxide (CO) – one of the leading contributors to green house gasses; A 57% reduction in Non-Methane Hydro Carbons (NMHC) and Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), two of the primary components that contributes to smog and damage to our ozone layer; as well as a reduction in particulate matters of 52.6%.

Ed Lonergan, President and CEO of Green Planet Group stated, "these test results are fantastic in showing the dramatic decrease in pollutants by using our hydrogen technologies, and validates that it is one of the most effective pollution control technologies in the marketplace, world-wide. The potential for this product to make a positive impact on our environment is now proven and we believe these results will help us market our technologies on a much broader scale and fuel additional business growth for the Company."

About Green Planet Group

Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTC Markets:GNPG) is based in Scottsdale, Arizona and engages in ongoing research and development to create Greentech and Cleantech products and services that enhance our environment and reduce pollution.

The Company's revenues are currently derived from the production and distribution of fuel-based energy conservation and clean-air products. For additional information, please visit www.greenplanetgroup.com.

SAFE HARBOR: Certain information included herein may contain statements that are forward looking, such as statements relating to plans for future expansion and other business development activities. Such forward-looking information is subject to changes and variations which are not reasonably predictable and which could significantly affect future results.

