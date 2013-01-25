Sales of Flexpoint Sensors Increases Substantially in January

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCBB:FLXT) today announced that it has received a number of repeat orders from long-term clients, and attracted business from new clients in January.

Flexpoint received an order for 100 complete systems including control panels, monitors and 400 sensors which will be used in Interteks' Protek Passenger Awareness System for ambulances. This is the largest order to date from Intertek and represents a continuing relationship between the two companies. Intertek and its innovative product were recently featured in Business World magazine, and the company is preparing for a breakthrough year in 2013.

Additional orders from Flexpoint's long-term clients have also come in over this past month, coinciding with a host of strengthening economic indicators.

Flexpoint continues to work with universities in their research and development of new products and recently received a first-time order from Virginia Tech University for bidirectional sensors.

Significant progress continues on PPT's bus tracking system and on the development of the previously announced colonoscope. Several key milestones have been reached for Flexpoint's largest projects, which the company expects to be able to disclose in more detail soon.

"We have been gratified to see orders come in from our valued clients, and from exciting new institutions and companies," said Flexpoint CEO Clark Mower. "We have had a strong January in terms of orders and made progress on a number of different projects. With early sales trending upward, I am optimistic about the progress being made on these and other Flexpoint projects. The Company continues to diligently work toward completion of large automotive and nonautomotive projects and expects to be able to disclose more information on these projects soon. The Company is aware that shareholders have been anxiously awaiting large scale purchase orders from recognizable companies in their various industries and we fully expect to be able to realize these goals in 2013. Developments over the past months have positioned us to build on the numerous products that we completed over 2012, and we look forward to continuing this momentum through 2013."

About Flexpoint:

Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCBB:FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company's patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor's single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint's technology and expertise have been recognized by the world's elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the "smart" age of technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

