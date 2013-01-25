Shorcan Brokers Ltd. 15th Annual Charity Day Raises Over $630,000

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2013 /CNW/ - Shorcan Brokers Limited, TMX Group's fixed income interdealer brokerage, today announced that its Annual Charity Day raised over $630,000.

"We are extremely pleased that over the past 15 years we have been able to give back to the community through our Annual Charity Days," said Peter Conroy, President, Shorcan Brokers Limited. "We are grateful for the generous support received from our clients who enable us to continue this tradition."

The funds raised will be distributed to various charities, including the following organizations:

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of St. Catharines

Bonne Mine

Canadian Athletes Now Fund

Canadian Cancer Society

Canadian Spinal Research Organization

CIBC Children's Foundation / Miracle Day

Covenant House

Fondation Centre de cancérologie Charles-Bruneau

The Foundation Fighting Blindness

Foundation Marie-Vincent

Hadden Family Foundation

Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada

North York Harvest Food Bank

Otis Grant & Friends Foundation

& Friends Foundation Parkdale Activity Recreation Centre

Pelletier Youth in Transition

Prostate Cancer Canada

ShareLife

SickKids Foundation

SIM Canada

Toronto Youth Development

Women Gaining Ground

About TMX Group X

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TMX Select, Alpha Group, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Natural Gas Exchange, Boston Options Exchange, Shorcan, Shorcan Energy Brokers, Equicom and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across Canada (Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver), in key U.S. markets (New York, Houston, Boston and Chicago) as well as in London, Beijing and Sydney. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter at http://twitter.com/tmxgroup.

SOURCE Shorcan Brokers Limited