Shorcan Brokers Ltd. 15th Annual Charity Day Raises Over $630,000

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 10:49 AM | 2 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2013 /CNW/ - Shorcan Brokers Limited, TMX Group's fixed income interdealer brokerage, today announced that its Annual Charity Day raised over $630,000.

"We are extremely pleased that over the past 15 years we have been able to give back to the community through our Annual Charity Days," said Peter Conroy, President, Shorcan Brokers Limited. "We are grateful for the generous support received from our clients who enable us to continue this tradition."

The funds raised will be distributed to various charities, including the following organizations:

  • Big Brothers/Big Sisters of St. Catharines
  • Bonne Mine
  • Canadian Athletes Now Fund
  • Canadian Cancer Society
  • Canadian Spinal Research Organization
  • CIBC Children's Foundation / Miracle Day
  • Covenant House
  • Fondation Centre de cancérologie Charles-Bruneau
  • The Foundation Fighting Blindness
  • Foundation Marie-Vincent
  • Hadden Family Foundation
  • Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada
  • North York Harvest Food Bank
  • Otis Grant & Friends Foundation
  • Parkdale Activity Recreation Centre
  • Pelletier Youth in Transition
  • Prostate Cancer Canada
  • ShareLife
  • SickKids Foundation
  • SIM Canada
  • Toronto Youth Development
  • Women Gaining Ground

About TMX Group X

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TMX Select, Alpha Group, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Natural Gas Exchange, Boston Options Exchange, Shorcan, Shorcan Energy Brokers, Equicom and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, data products and other services to the global financial community.  TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across Canada (Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver), in key U.S. markets (New York, Houston, Boston and Chicago) as well as in London, Beijing and Sydney.  For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com.  Follow TMX Group on Twitter at http://twitter.com/tmxgroup.

SOURCE Shorcan Brokers Limited

