$160 Million Invested In Upstate New York Network In 2012 To Enhance Technology, Services For Customers

Verizon Wireless 4G LTE Network Expansion to Continue in 2013 - 12th consecutive year of $100+ million local investment - more than $1.6 billion invested in region since 2000 - 4G LTE now available in cities, towns and villages across Upstate New York - Network coverage and capacity enhancements continued region-wide

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Verizon Wireless invested more than $160 million in network enhancements across Upstate New York in 2012 to expand 4G LTE coverage and speed the deployment of other advanced technologies for its customers. This is the 12th consecutive year the company has invested more than $100 million in the region. The company's network investment in Upstate New York now totals more than $1.6 billion since 2000. The rapid rollout of 4G LTE will continue in 2013 with 4G LTE technology scheduled to cover the company's entire nationwide footprint by the middle of the year.

"In the two years since we first launched 4G LTE in Upstate New York and across the country, the '4G LTE ecosystem' has expanded from a few smartphones and laptop modems to include dozens of smartphones, tablets, mobile hotspots, modems and machine-to-machine devices," said Chris Felix, president of the company's Upstate New York Region. "And more devices and applications that run on the 4G LTE network are being developed every day. Our continuing investment in 4G LTE technology and other enhancements to our local network will ensure our customers have the very best technology at their disposal when they use their wireless devices."

New 4G LTE markets added in 2012 included Binghamton, Corning, Elmira, Jamestown, Oneonta/Cooperstown and the Chautauqua/Allegany Counties areas. The company activated nearly 450 4G LTE sites in Upstate New York last year and will continue to expand and fill in coverage in 2013.

Verizon 4G LTE is available in all of Upstate New York's major markets as well as more than half of the company's coverage area across the region. The Verizon 4G LTE network is available to more than 273 million people across the U.S. – close to 89 percent of the U.S. population.

In addition to continuing to roll out 4G LTE technology across the region, the company's 2012 network investment also included expanded 3G EVDO network coverage and additional capacity enhancements to stay ahead of growing demand on its voice and data networks.

Visit www.verizonwireless.com/lte for more information about Verizon Wireless' 4G LTE network.

About Verizon Wireless

Verizon Wireless operates the nation's largest 4G LTE network and largest, most reliable 3G network. The company serves nearly 96 million retail customers, including 98.2 million retail postpaid customers. Headquartered in Basking Ridge, N.J., with more than 75,000 employees nationwide, Verizon Wireless is a joint venture of Verizon Communications (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) and Vodafone (LSE, NASDAQ: VOD). For more information, visit www.verizonwireless.com. To preview and request broadcast-quality video footage and high-resolution stills of Verizon Wireless operations, log on to the Verizon Wireless Multimedia Library at www.verizonwireless.com/multimedia.

