Verizon Wireless 4G LTE Network Expands In Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2013

WHO: Verizon Wireless, operator of the nation's largest 4G LTE network and largest, most reliable 3G network

WHAT: Verizon Wireless recently activated new 4G LTE coverage on three sites in Tompkins County, expanding and filling in coverage on the high-speed data network it launched locally in August 2011. 4G LTE lets Verizon Wireless customers use their 4G LTE-enabled devices to surf the Web, post status updates and photos, share music, and download files at speeds up to 10 times faster than customers on 3G networks.

WHERE: New 4G LTE sites are located in Ithaca (two) and Newfield. For street-level detail of coverage and more, please visit www.verizonwireless.com/4GLTE.

BACKGROUND: Two years after its launch, the Verizon 4G LTE network is available to more than 273 million people across the U.S. – close to 89 percent of the U.S. population.

To learn more about the Verizon Wireless 4G LTE network, please visit http://news.verizonwireless.com/news/2012/12/verizon-wireless-4G-LTE-two-year-anniversary.html. For a full list of 4G LTE markets please visit www.verizonwireless.com/lte.

