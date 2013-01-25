HSN And The Venetian® Las Vegas Ink Multi-Series Concert Deal To Present HSN Live From Las Vegas Resort With Kick-Off Concert Featuring Grammy Award® Winner Michael Bolton

-- Long-Term Partnership Begins With February 8 Live Broadcast Celebrating Michael Bolton's New CD: Ain't No Mountain High Enough - A Tribute to Hitsville U.S.A. -- -- Bolton Fans Can Purchase Exclusive Room Packages for The Venetian and The Palazzo, and Pre-Order a Special Two-Disc Set Featuring Ain't No Mountain High Enough - A Tribute to Hitsville U.S.A. along with an Exclusive Six-Track Bonus CD Michael's Greatest Hits Live at HSN.com --

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 8, leading multi-channel retailer HSN will kick off an innovative multi-concert, marketing deal with The Venetian Las Vegas when it hosts a special HSN Live concert event featuring Grammy Award®-winning singer/songwriter and multi-platinum selling artist Michael Bolton. Michael will debut his newest CD Ain't No Mountain High Enough - A Tribute to Hitsville U.S.A. during a live performance on HSN with special appearances from such Motown greats as Grammy Award®-winner Smokey Robinson, Valerie Simpson (Ashford & Simpson), Martha Reeves and many others. The CD featuring classic Motown hits including duets performed with Kelly Rowland and Melanie Fiona, along with exclusive room packages for The Venetian and The Palazzo and an exclusive six-track bonus CD, Michael's Greatest Hits Live, can all be pre-ordered now at HSN.com.

This exciting new partnership with The Venetian Las Vegas includes HSN Live concerts scheduled quarterly with various artists from The Venetian Theater and exclusive room packages at The Venetian and The Palazzo for HSN customers via TV, HSN.com and HSN Mobile. The HSN Live concert series has featured successful launches from some of the music industry's biggest artists including Lionel Richie, Rod Stewart, Tony Bennett and most recently, Josh Groban, who introduced his new CD All That Echoes on HSN on January 18.

"HSN has stepped up and provided exactly what artists and labels are looking for," said Michael Bolton. "HSN Live is a great platform with a built-in music-loving audience. HSN has delivered for great artists before me like Lionel Richie, Tony Bennett, Rod Stewart, and more and I can't wait to put on a fantastic show at The Venetian with a tremendous group of amazingly talented artists and friends."

"HSN Live continues to provide its customers with unparalleled live music experiences from some of the music industry's biggest stars and we are excited to welcome Michael Bolton to the HSN Live stage," said Andy Sheldon, EVP of Television, Live Events and Creative for HSN. "We have seen tremendous success with our HSN Live concert series and are ready to take this innovative new music platform to new heights with our partnership with The Venetian and The Palazzo Las Vegas. Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world and there is no better place for live music than at these two amazing resort hotels."

This momentous concert will bring together, for the first time in one room, legends of the Motown family including the writers, producers, artists and visionaries who brought to life some of the most influential music in modern history. Additional Motown stars confirmed to perform or appear during the broadcast are Lamont Dozier, Brian and Edward Holland, along with acclaimed R&B artist Melanie Fiona, Orianthi and many surprise guests. The Motown Museum will be a benefactor of this special event.

"We are proud to welcome Michael Bolton to The Venetian Theatre, which is home to some of the biggest names in music," said John Caparella, president and chief operating officer of The Venetian, The Palazzo and Sands Expo. "HSN's customers will visit The Venetian and The Palazzo during a noteworthy year for us – a year of exciting new entertainment options, and new shows in every one of our four theater venues. Special events such as this prove that The Venetian and The Palazzo continue to be the center of attention on the Las Vegas Strip."

Michael Bolton will also release his autobiography this month. In his first memoir, The Soul of it All: My Music My Life (Center Street/Hachette Book Group, January 29, 2013), Bolton offers a backstage pass into a fascinating life journey from anonymity to a world-renowned music career. To support the release of the book and new album, Michael will be making several television appearances including CBS Sunday Morning (January 27), The Today Show (January 30), Katie (January 30), Late Night With Jimmy Fallon (January 30) and The Tonight Show With Jay Leno (February 4).

Bolton will also appear at The GRAMMY Museum in downtown Los Angeles on February 12, 2013 for their "An Evening With..." series where he'll discuss his long career, read excerpts from The Soul of it All: My Music My Life and perform selections from the new album. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.grammymuseum.org.

HSN customers will have the opportunity to pre-order a special two-disc set for $14.95, which includes his new release Ain't No Mountain High Enough - A Tribute to Hitsville U.S.A. and the HSN exclusive disc Michael's Greatest Hits Live, featuring live versions of some of his biggest hits.

Ain't No Mountain High Enough - A Tribute to Hitsville U.S.A. Track List:

Ain't No Mountain High Enough (featuring Kelly Rowland ) How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You) Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing (featuring Melanie Fiona ) Gotta Keep Dreamin' Nowhere to Run The Way You Do The Things You Do You Keep Me Hanging On What's Going On Tracks Of My Tears Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)

Michael's Greatest Hits Live Bonus CD Track List:

Said I Loved You But I Lied (Reggae Version) How Can We Be Lovers Steel Bars Time Love and Tenderness How Am I Supposed To Live Without You (Sittin On The) Dock Of The Bay

About HSN:

HSN is a leading interactive multichannel retailer, offering a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names to its customers. HSN incorporates entertainment, inspiration, personalities and industry experts to provide an entirely unique shopping experience. At HSN, customers find exceptional selections in Health & Beauty, Jewelry, Home/Lifestyle, Fashion/Accessories, and Electronics. HSN broadcasts live to 96 million households in the US in HD 24/7 and its website — HSN.com - is a top 10 most trafficked e-commerce site, featuring more than 16,000 product videos. Mobile applications include HSN apps for iPad, iPhone and Android. HSN, founded 35 years ago as the first shopping network, is an operating segment of HSN, Inc. HSNI. For more information, please visit HSN.com, or follow @HSN on Facebook and Twitter.

About The Venetian Las Vegas®:

The Venetian Resort-Hotel-Casino, the largest property in the country to receive AAA's Five Diamond and the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Four Star awards, is one of the world's most luxurious resort and convention destinations. Recreating Venice's legendary landmarks, the LEED® EB Gold (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)-certified resort offers unmatched service and quality for leisure and corporate guests. With suites ranging from a standard 650-square-foot Luxury Suite to the luxurious 10,000-square-foot Chairman Suite, the all-suite resort boasts more than 4,000 of Las Vegas' most lavish suite accommodations. Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, The Venetian features The Grand Canal Shoppes®, an indoor streetscape complete with gondolas and singing gondoliers, the Canyon Ranch SpaClub®, world-class gaming, exquisite restaurants, a wide variety of entertainment such as "Soul2Soul with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill," the party musical "ROCK OF AGES," the Motown sounds of "HUMAN NATURE," showroom headliners including David Spade, Rita Rudner, Tim Allen and Joan Rivers and extensive convention and corporate services. Guests can earn points while they eat, sleep, shop and play with Grazie, the premiere loyalty program, which rewards guests with the ease and usability of just one card and one program. The Venetian and its sister resort, The Palazzo Las Vegas, are the first ever Alliance Resorts in the InterContinental Hotel Group® global portfolio. For additional information, visit venetian.com, follow on Twitter @venetianvegas and interact on Facebook at facebook.com/venetianlasvegas.

About Michael Bolton:

Michael Bolton has sold more than 53 million records, released 21 studio albums, won multiple Grammys® for Best Male Vocalist and countless other honors, all while selling out arenas worldwide. In 2002 the singer-songwriter earned a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. He has sung with legends like Luciano Pavarotti and Ray Charles, written songs with greats such as Bob Dylan and Lady Gaga, penned hits for a diverse range of artists, including Barbra Streisand and KISS, played guitar with B.B. King and had his music recorded on a track by hip-hop superstar Kanye West (featuring megastar Jay-Z). Michael recently appeared in the Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live Digital Short, "Jack Sparrow," that went on to become a viral sensation racking up nearly 100 million views to date and became the third most viewed video on YouTube in 2011. He was also featured in People Magazine "Sexiest Man Alive" issue several times including the 2012 list. Of all that he has accomplished, perhaps nothing is more important to Bolton than the foundation he founded in 1993, The Michael Bolton Charities, Inc. Based in his home state of Connecticut, the major focus of The MBC is the critical issue of violence against women.

