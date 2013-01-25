University of Phoenix Online Platform Receives Patent from United States Patent and Trademark Office

PHOENIX, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Group (APOL), the parent company of University of Phoenix®, today announced that it received a United States patent related to its innovative online classroom platform. The patent was awarded for the University's new Academic Activity Stream that will consolidate student activities, engagement, and interaction into one unified learning space. The stream will showcase unique personal management features that allow students to more efficiently manage their coursework and classroom experience.

"Since the beginning, University of Phoenix has used forward thinking in the technology space to bring a fresh and innovative approach to higher education," said Greg Cappelli, chief executive officer of Apollo Group Inc. "The Academic Activity Stream is one of the many ways the University is improving our online platform, and providing a digital classroom catered to the specific needs of working adult learners."

University of Phoenix online students spend 78 percent of their time inside the ecampus classroom reading materials, participating in discussions, and interacting with classmates and faculty. The new Academic Activity Stream allows students to customize how this information is presented. Students can sort data by upcoming tasks, activities, and assignments as well as customize the classroom events and activities that interest them specifically. This feature enables the learning environment to adapt to the changing technology space where more students work from their phones and tablets as opposed to a computer. Flexibility across these technology platforms will greatly enhance the user experience.

"As the pioneers behind online learning, it is important to offer continued innovation on the tools provided to our students within the online classroom," said Ruth Veloria, senior vice president of student experience at University of Phoenix. "As the workforce continues to become more technologically advanced, we realize the need to equip our current and future students with the tools they need to succeed in an evolving global marketplace."

The Academic Activity Stream will be implemented in phases over the coming months. To learn about other University of Phoenix classroom tools and program offerings, visit phoenix.edu.

University of Phoenix is constantly innovating to help students balance education and life in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, challenging courses and interactive learning can help students pursue personal and career aspirations without putting their lives on hold. It's this link between education and careers that is at the core of the University's efforts. As the flagship university of Apollo Group, Inc. APOL, University of Phoenix serves a diverse student population, offering associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs from campuses and learning centers across the U.S. as well as online throughout the world.

Apollo Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest private education providers and has been in the education business for approximately 40 years. The Company offers innovative and distinctive educational programs and services both online and on-campus at the undergraduate, master's and doctoral levels through its subsidiaries: University of Phoenix, Apollo Global, Institute for Professional Development and College for Financial Planning.

