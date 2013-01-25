Morgan & Morgan Announces Investigation of K-Swiss, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSWS)

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan & Morgan is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of K-Swiss, Inc. ("K-Swiss")KSWS concerning the proposed sale of K-Swiss to E.Land World Ltd., a South Korean fashion and retail company.

If you are a current shareholder of K-Swiss and are interested in learning more about our K-Swiss merger investigation, please contact George Pressly, Esq. at 1 (800) 631-6234 or email George at info@morgansecuritieslaw.com.

Under the terms of the proposed deal valued at approximately $170 million, K-Swiss shareholders will only receive $4.75 in cash for each share of K-Swiss stock owned, which is below at least one analyst's estimate of $5.60 per share. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2013.

Our investigation concerns whether K-Swiss Board of Directors has breached its fiduciary duties to act in the best interests of K-Swiss shareholders and to take all necessary steps to ensure that K-Swiss shareholders receive the maximum value readily available for their shares of K-Swiss common stock.

