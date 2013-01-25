American Airlines Partners With KAUFMANFRANCO To Bring New, Modern Uniforms To The Skies

Uniforms for Flight Attendants, Customer Service Agents, Premium Service Team Members and Pilots to Be Designed to Reflect American's New Look

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- American Airlines has tapped fashion designers Ken Kaufman and Isaac Franco of KAUFMANFRANCO to design new, more modern uniforms for its people. This update is another step forward in the transition to American's new look, revealed last week, refreshing the travel experience for its people and customers.

The new uniforms will be the first complete refresh in more than 20 years and will be designed with the job requirements of each workgroup in mind, to provide maximum comfort and convenience. The new uniform pieces created by KAUFMANFRANCO will reflect the aesthetics of American's new visual identity, as a new generation of customers begins to take flight.

"These uniforms represent one more step toward building the new American," said Denise Lynn, American's Senior Vice President – People. "We're committed to creating the best work environment for our people so that they can, in turn, deliver the best travel experience for our customers. We're especially excited about the collaborative nature of this project, giving our people a role in the process to develop uniforms that will be both functional and fashionable."

The partnership between American Airlines and KAUFMANFRANCO, the first of its kind for the airline, will allow collaboration throughout the design process and will begin with the development of new uniforms for flight attendants, customer service agents and premium service team members. Working with KAUFMANFRANCO, elements from these new designs will then be incorporated into a refreshed look for pilots.

The design process with KAUFMANFRANCO will take approximately 18 months, from sketches to fabric selection to focus groups and fit tests, before the new uniforms are rolled out in 18 to 24 months.

The go-to designer for Hollywood's elite, KAUFMANFRANCO is known for its craftsmanship, attention to detail and innovation. Today's announcement comes at a pivotal time for KAUFMANFRANCO as the design team prepares for its first runway show in New York on Feb. 11 at Lincoln Center.

"It's exciting to think that we can put a KAUFMANFRANCO stamp on such an important American icon," said Ken Kaufman, KAUFMANFRANCO designer. "We plan to mix the elegance of American's rich fashion heritage and incredible style with today's cutting-edge technology. It's about creating a wardrobe inspired by our fashion runway for American's runway."

"Our vision is to put the 'you' back in uniform and break the formula that one look fits all," added Isaac Franco, KAUFMANFRANCO designer. "We recognize that individuals make up American's incredible team and we are creating a wardrobe of pieces that will make each person look and feel amazing. We want to send a very powerful message when the plane door opens and a new iconic look emerges."

American's fleet service clerks will also receive new uniforms from a separate provider later this year. The uniforms were designed in collaboration with the Transport Workers Union (TWU) and fleet service team members and will incorporate a modern style reflecting the new look, with breathable, weather-compatible fabrics and comfortable styles tailored to their unique role.

To find out more about the new uniforms and meet the design duo behind KAUFMANFRANCO, please visit http://www.aa.com/newamerican/#people or www.kaufmanfranco.com.

About American Airlines

American Airlines focuses on providing an exceptional travel experience across the globe, serving more than 260 airports in more than 50 countries and territories. American's fleet of nearly 900 aircraft fly more than 3,500 daily flights worldwide from hubs in Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami and New York. American flies to nearly 100 international locations including important markets such as London, Madrid, Sao Paulo and Tokyo. With more than 500 new planes scheduled to join the fleet, including continued deliveries of the Boeing 737 family of aircraft and new additions such as the Boeing 777-300ER, and the Airbus A320 family of aircraft, American is building toward the youngest and most modern fleet among major U.S. carriers. American's website, AA.com®, provides customers with easy access to check and book fares, and personalized news, information and travel offers. American's AAdvantage® program, one of the most popular frequent flyer programs in the world, lets members redeem miles for flights to almost 950 destinations worldwide, as well as flight upgrades, vacation packages, car rentals, hotel stays and other retail products. The airline also offers nearly 40 Admirals Club® locations worldwide providing comfort, convenience, and an environment with a full range of services making it easy for customers to stay productive without interruption. American is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, which brings together some of the best and biggest airlines in the world, including global brands like British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Iberia Airlines, Japan Airlines, LAN and Qantas. Together, its members serve more than 900 destinations with more than 9,000 daily flights to 150 countries and territories. Connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir or Facebook.com/AA. American Airlines, Inc. and American Eagle Airlines, Inc. are subsidiaries of AMR Corporation. AMR Corporation common stock trades under the symbol "AAMRQ" on the OTCQB marketplace, operated by OTC Markets Group.

About KAUFMANFRANCO

Ken Kaufman and Isaac Franco established KAUFMANFRANCO in the fall of 2004. KAUFMANFRANCO's women's fashion collections mix sophistication and edge, luxury and function, handcrafted and high-tech mix of pieces, with the highest standards of global craftsmanship. KAUFMANFRANCO is about a new sensuality: a collision of contrasts and a balance of refinement and rebellion.

SOURCE American Airlines