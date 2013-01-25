Media Advisory - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited to release fourth quarter and 2012 year-end financial results

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2013 /CNW/ -
|What:
|Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CTC, CTC.A) to release fourth quarter and 2012 year-end financial results and host an earnings conference call
|When:
|Thursday, February 21, 2013
|Call details:
|Thursday, February 21, 2013 at 4:30 p.m. ET
|
|
1-888-241-0326 for U.S. and Canada
1-647-427-3411 outside of U.S. or Canada
Conference ID: 3482743
|The conference call will be webcast live in its entirety at 4:30 p.m. ET at http://investors.canadiantire.ca and will be archived for 12 months.
|A conference call replay will be available at 1-855-859-2056 for U.S. and Canada; 1-404-537-3406 outside of U.S. or Canada (available until March 22, 2013)
SOURCE CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Press Releases