Media Advisory - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited to release fourth quarter and 2012 year-end financial results

What: Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CTC, CTC.A) to release fourth quarter and 2012 year-end financial results and host an earnings conference call

When: Thursday, February 21, 2013

Call details: Thursday, February 21, 2013 at 4:30 p.m. ET





1-888-241-0326 for U.S. and Canada

1-647-427-3411 outside of U.S. or Canada

Conference ID: 3482743

The conference call will be webcast live in its entirety at 4:30 p.m. ET at http://investors.canadiantire.ca and will be archived for 12 months.