Media Advisory - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited to release fourth quarter and 2012 year-end financial results

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 10:00 AM | 1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2013 /CNW/ -

What:  Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CTC, CTC.A) to release fourth quarter and 2012 year-end financial results and host an earnings conference call
   
When:   Thursday, February 21, 2013
   
Call details:       Thursday, February 21, 2013 at 4:30 p.m. ET
   


1-888-241-0326 for U.S. and Canada
1-647-427-3411 outside of U.S. or Canada
Conference ID: 3482743
   
  The conference call will be webcast live in its entirety at 4:30 p.m. ET at http://investors.canadiantire.ca and will be archived for 12 months.
   
  A conference call replay will be available at 1-855-859-2056 for U.S. and Canada; 1-404-537-3406 outside of U.S. or Canada (available until March 22, 2013)

SOURCE CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED

