MEGA Brands to report fourth quarter and 2012 results

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ - MEGA Brands Inc. (TSX: MB) will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2012 before markets open on March 1st, 2013.

A conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. on March 1st, 2013 to discuss the results and business outlook. Participants may listen to the call by dialing (514) 807-9895 or 1 (888) 231-8191.

For those unable to participate, a replay will be available until March 8, 2013. The replay phone number is (514) 807-9274 or 1 (855) 859-2056, access code 87704752.

About MEGA Brands

MEGA Brands Inc. is a trusted family of leading global brands in construction toys, games & puzzles, arts & crafts and stationery. They offer engaging creative experiences for children and families through innovative, well-designed, affordable and high-quality products. Visit http://www.megabrands.com for more information.

The MEGA logo, Mega Bloks, Rose Art, MEGA Puzzles, MEGA Games and Board Dudes are trademarks of MEGA Brands Inc. or its affiliates.

SOURCE MEGA BRANDS INC.