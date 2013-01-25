Epazz: Intellisys Software Has over 90 Percent Renewal Rate

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Epazz Inc. EPAZ, a leading provider of cloud based business software solutions, announced today that its maintenance contracts renewal rates for Intellisys Software are well over the 90% level and is positioned to continue at this pace. Intellisys software continues to receive positive responses on our support and customization IT consulting services.

Renewal rate conversion is an important factor in Epazz's aggressive growth model. With over 90 percent, this contributes strongly to Company revenues and is expected to do so for the foreseeable future.

"We expected to continue a high renewal rate for Intellisys Software but better than 90 percent is an exceptional rate. Getting high renewal rates from our clients and customers combined with our growth strategy going forward will continue to increase our revenues," said Shaun Passley, CEO of Epazz, Inc.

"As mentioned in the previous news release, we are close to announcing more growth initiatives and expect to be able to update shareholders in the near future," Passley concluded.

