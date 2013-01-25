Caldwell Partners Announces Paul Daoust as New Director

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ - Retained executive search firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. CWL today announced the appointment of Paul Daoust as a director of the company's board to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of David A. Lewis.

"The appointment of Paul to our board is another significant step in the evolution of Caldwell Partners," said John N. Wallace, chief executive officer. "We expanded into the United States more than three years ago, and our American offices now account for more than half of our revenue. Securing American representation on our board was very important to us."

"I am pleased to welcome Paul to Caldwell Partners' Board of Directors," said G. Edmund King, non-executive chairman of Caldwell Partners' Board of Directors. "His considerable experience in the human resources consulting industry and with publicly-traded corporations - in both an executive and non-executive capacity - makes him an excellent addition to our board."

Mr. Daoust is a recognized leader in the human resource consulting, technology and insurance industries. He currently sits on the board of directors for Provant Health Solutions, a privately-held company in the wellness space, Mac-Gray Corporation, a publicly-traded company, and HighRoads, Inc., a privately-held technology company providing HR solutions. He also sits on the advisory boards of BullseyeEvaluation, Brodeur Partners, Employ Insight and Leading Women.

Mr. Daoust's past experience includes serving as interim CEO of Salary.com, a publicly-traded company, as CEO of HighRoads and as chairman and CEO of GRX Technologies, Inc., a software company focused on supply chain management for the commercial insurance industry. Additionally, he spent nearly 30 years in a variety of consulting and senior management roles that culminated in global COO at Watson Wyatt Worldwide (now Towers Watson), one of the world's leading human resource consulting firms.

Mr. Daoust holds a Bachelor of Mathematics from Boston College and a Master of Actuarial Science with distinction from the University of Michigan Business School. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is one of North America's premier providers of executive search and has been for more than 40 years. As one of the region's most trusted advisors in executive search, the firm has a sterling reputation built on successful searches for boards, chief and senior executives, and selected functional experts. With offices and partners across North America, and a strategic presence in London and Hong Kong, the firm takes pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to its clients.

The Caldwell Partners' Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange CWL. Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

SOURCE The Caldwell Partners International Inc.