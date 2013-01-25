CVS Caremark Charitable Trust Donates $50,000 to Hurricane Sandy New Jersey Relief Fund

Support will Help in the Recovery and Rebuilding Efforts in Local Communities throughout New Jersey

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to assist those who were affected by Hurricane Sandy, the CVS Caremark Charitable Trust, a private foundation created by CVS Caremark Corporation CVS, today announced that it is donating $50,000 to the Hurricane Sandy New Jersey Relief Fund. Established by Governor Chris Christie and chaired by First Lady Mary Pat Christie, the relief fund is a non-profit organization that raises and distributes funds to organizations to support the recovery and rebuilding efforts of New Jersey communities impacted by the storm.

To view the multimedia assets associated with this release, please click: http://www.multivu.com/mnr/60164-cvs-caremark-charitable-trust-donates-to-hurricane-sandy-nj-relief-fund

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130125/MM47784)

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20101221/NE20875LOGO)

"Since Hurricane Sandy brought its devastation to New Jersey almost three months ago, we have been working tirelessly to rebuild our local communities and make them stronger than ever before," said New Jersey First Lady Mary Pat Christie. "The generous support we are receiving from the CVS Caremark Charitable Trust will help us fund much-needed programs that will help the people of our state get back on their feet and restore hope in our communities."

The Hurricane Sandy New Jersey Relief Fund's priority is to work with community-based non-profit organizations to ensure funds address needs not met by FEMA, insurance and immediate disaster response organizations. Allocations from the Fund will be made in stages, allowing for qualifying organizations to assess their changing needs as the recovery process continues.

The Hurricane Sandy New Jersey Relief Fund supports health care-related initiatives such as mental health services as well as financial counseling and assistance for those who have lost homes and jobs.

"We know that many of the people we serve in New Jersey continue to struggle in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, and we share Governor and Mrs. Christie's dedication to rebuilding affected communities" said Eileen Howard Boone, President, CVS Caremark Charitable Trust. "As a pharmacy health care provider, we are committed to providing assistance where it's needed most and support the mission of the Hurricane Sandy New Jersey Relief Fund to provide support to programs that address the unmet needs of communities throughout New Jersey."

To date, the CVS Caremark Charitable Trust and CVS/pharmacy have provided more than $200,000 in support of Hurricane Sandy relief efforts, including support to the Red Cross, Rebuild Hoboken Relief Fund and Jewish Family Services of Atlantic County. In addition, CVS/pharmacy continues to operate a mobile pharmacy in Margate City, NJ, at the site of its closed store at 9301 Ventnor Avenue in Margate City, NJ, to ensure that affected communities continue to have access to their prescribed medications.

Donations to the Hurricane Sandy New Jersey Relief Fund can be made online at www.SandyNJReliefFund.org or mailed to Hurricane Sandy New Jersey Relief Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 95, Mendham, NJ 07945.

About the CVS Caremark Charitable Trust

The CVS Caremark Charitable Trust, Inc. is a private foundation created by CVS Caremark Corporation CVS, the largest provider of prescriptions in the nation. The Trust's mission is to provide funding for health care, education and community involvement initiatives in the communities where it does business. General information about CVS Caremark is available at www.cvscaremark.com.

About CVS/pharmacy

CVS/pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Caremark Corporation CVS, is America's leading retail pharmacy with 7,400 CVS/pharmacy and Longs Drug stores. CVS/pharmacy is reinventing pharmacy to help people on their path to better health by providing the most accessible and personalized expertise, both in its stores and online at CVS.com. General information about CVS/pharmacy and CVS Caremark is available at info.cvscaremark.com.

CONTACT:

Joanne Dwyer

CVS Caremark

(401) 770-2898

Joanne.Dwyer@cvscaremark.com

SOURCE CVS Caremark Charitable Trust