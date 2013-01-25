MFLEX Invites The Public To Join Its Fiscal 2013 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast On February 7, 2013

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. MFLX, a leading global provider of high-quality, technologically advanced flexible printed circuit and value-added component assembly solutions to the electronics industry, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast to review its fiscal 2013 first quarter financial results on February 7, 2013, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time). The Company's financial results are expected to be released at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time) the same day and will be posted on the Company's website at www.mflex.com.

MFLEX's fiscal 2013 first quarter financial results conference call and webcast

DATE: Thursday, February 7, 2013

TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)

The dial-in number is 1-877-941-6009 for callers in North America and 1-480-629-9819 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's website www.mflex.com.

The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 60 days following the call. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days beginning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time (8:30 a.m. Pacific time) on February 7, 2013. The audio replay dial-in number is 1-800-406-7325 for North America and 1-303-590-3030 for international callers. The replay pass code is 4592614.

About MFLEX

MFLEX (www.mflex.com) is a global provider of high-quality, technologically advanced flexible printed circuit and value-added component assembly solutions to the electronics industry. The Company is one of a limited number of manufacturers that provides a seamless, integrated end-to-end flexible printed circuit solution for customers, ranging from design and application engineering, prototyping and high-volume manufacturing to turnkey component assembly and testing. The Company targets its solutions within the electronics market and, in particular, focuses on applications where flexible printed circuits are the enabling technology in achieving a desired size, shape, weight or functionality of an electronic device. Current applications for the Company's products include smartphones, tablets, computer/data storage, portable bar code scanners and other consumer electronic devices. MFLEX's common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MFLX.

