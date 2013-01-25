PTA Holdings Inc. Forms Kingsley Leasing Division to Increase Penetration of $603 Billion Market

PHOENIX, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- PTA Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: PTAH) announced today that its Kingsley Logistics division will form a company-wide leasing operation for support of fleet operations and added revenue capture. According to American Trucking Association (ATA) statistics, trucking serves as a barometer of the U.S. economy, representing 67% of tonnage carried by all modes of domestic freight transportation, including manufactured and retail goods. Trucks hauled 9.2 billion tons of freight in 2011. Motor carriers collected $603.9 billion, or 80.9% of total revenue earned by all transport modes. The company seeks to provide leasing services for its fleet operations and become a one stop shop for its clients in the Midwest.

Leonard J. Lewensohn, President stated; "Historically our targeted subsidiary companies have operated in well-established geographic traffic lanes defined by our customers' distribution patterns. Under our roll-up and integration strategy, we are able to take advantage of overlap of freight within the most heavily traveled lanes, and the addition of a leasing operation making operating equipment available for expansion will be a key element in our expansion plans for the company. By any standard of measurement, the trucking industry continues to dominate the freight transportation market. Nearly every product consumed is transported by truck at some point in time. In other words trucking on average, collected 80.9 cents on every dollar spent of freight transportation. For-hire (truckload and less than truckload) and private carriage together accounted for these tonnage and revenue amounts." Lewensohn added.

About PTA Holdings, Inc.

Kingsley Logistics Group, acquired in June of 2012, is a multi-faceted transportation group providing a broad array of traditional transportation and management services. The focus of the combined companies is to expand the company via a strategic transportation industry roll-up.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements regarding PTA Holdings, Inc. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and PTA Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, visit http://www.ptaholdings.net Telephone (877)-636-4520

Investor Relations Contact: ir@ptaholdings.net

SOURCE PTA Holdings, Inc.