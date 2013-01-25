Wheat Thins Celebrates Passionate Fans With Launch Of "Must. Have. Wheat Thins."

Kicks Off New Campaign Around Pro Football's Ultimate Snacking Occasion

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheat Thins, the snack known for its complex taste and satisfying crunch, today announced the launch of its new "Must. Have. Wheat Thins." campaign with a new television ad debuting in the Super Bowl pre-game. The television spot, which airs between 5:30 p.m. EST and the start of the 6 p.m. broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 3, was inspired by Wheat Thins' most passionate fans and depicts the intense relationship they have with the brand by showcasing a man so passionate about his Spicy Buffalo Wheat Thins he'll do nearly anything to protect them from even the most unexpected intruders - even a yeti!

"We talked to some of our most enthusiastic fans and were pleased to hear about the deep connection they have with the Wheat Thins brand," said Katie Williams, Senior Marketing Director at Mondelez International. "The goal of this campaign is to celebrate those who already love us, entice others to discover that love and reward our consumers' passion for the brand in meaningful ways."

In addition to the new ad, Wheat Thins will support the new "Must. Have. Wheat Thins." campaign with a social media promotion in the weeks leading up to the big game, one of the biggest snacking occasions of the year. Wheat Thins understands that many fans are just as devoted to football as they are their favorite snack, and to ensure its most passionate fans never run out of their all-important game time snacks, is challenging consumers across the country to determine whether San Francisco's or Baltimore's fans deserve free Wheat Thins. Fans can share their love for one of the two cities by voting on Twitter and Instagram with #SF #MUSTHAVEWHEATTHINS or #BAL #MUSTHAVEWHEATTHINS. In the winning city with the most social 'noise,' or votes, Wheat Thins will be making snack runs on Feb. 3, delivering free products so fans can enjoy their favorite snacks without missing a single play. For complete rules, please visit www.musthavewheatthins.com.

The second ad in the "Must. Have. Wheat Thins." campaign will feature a particularly frustrated fan unable to eat Wheat Thins – in this case, a puppet!

Both ads were produced by creative agency BEING. Ideas and innovation agency AKQA developed the digital experience. Look for future developments in the "Must. Have. Wheat Thins." campaign on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/wheatthins, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wheatthins or on twitter @wheatthins.

