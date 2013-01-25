Air T, Inc. To Report Third Quarter Results On February 1

MAIDEN, N.C., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ Capital Market: AIRT) announced that it will release its results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2012 on Friday, February 1, 2013.

Air T, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other special purpose industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. Air T is one of the largest, small-aircraft air cargo operators in the United States. Air T's Mountain Air Cargo and CSA Air subsidiaries currently operate a fleet of single and twin-engine turbo-prop aircraft daily in the eastern half of the United States, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Islands. Air T's Global Ground Support subsidiary manufactures deicing and other specialized military and industrial equipment and is one of the largest providers of deicers in the world. The Global Aviation Services subsidiary provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to domestic airline customers.

