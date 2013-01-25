West Bancorporation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; Net Income Available To Common Stockholders For 2012 Improves 24 Percent; Loans Grow 11 Percent And Deposits Increase 19 Percent In 2012

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- West Bancorporation, Inc. WTBA, parent company of West Bank, is pleased to report that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on February 26, 2013, to shareholders of record on February 6, 2013.

For 2012, net income available to common stockholders was $16.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted common share. This compares to net income available to common stockholders for 2011 of $12.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted common share. The most significant difference from last year was the payment in 2011 of preferred stock dividends and accretion of discount totaling $2.39 million. The absence of preferred stock dividends and accretion in 2012 is due to the redemption of the preferred stock on June 29, 2011.

For the fourth quarter of 2012, net income available to common stockholders was $3.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, compared to $3.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2011. Gains and fees from the sale of residential mortgages totaled $960,000 in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to $640,000 in the fourth quarter of 2011. The low interest rate environment continues to result in higher volumes of mortgage activity. The provision for loan losses was $325,000 for the fourth quarter of 2012, while the provision in the same period last year was a negative $400,000. Other real estate owned expense was $263,000 this quarter, significantly lower than the $953,000 of expense in the fourth quarter of 2011.

"The real story for the fourth quarter of 2012 was the amount of new business West Bank was able to attract," said David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of West Bancorporation, Inc., commenting on the Company's results. "Loans outstanding at the end of the year totaled $927 million. That is up from $854 million at the end of the third quarter and $839 million at the end of 2011. In addition, customer deposits increased by 19 percent in 2012. We had a strong pipeline of new business throughout the year and were able to close on much of that business in the fourth quarter. We are proud of our results this year and pleased to continue the higher level of quarterly dividend payments. We look forward to 2013."

The Board also set the record date for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders as February 21, 2013. The meeting will be held April 25, 2013.

The Company intends to file its annual report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission around March 7, 2013. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of our results. The Form 10-K document will be available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank's website at www.westbankiowa.com .

The Company will discuss its fourth quarter 2012 results during a conference call scheduled for this afternoon, Friday, January 25, 2013, at 2:00 p.m. Central Time. The telephone number for the conference call is 877-317-6016. A recording of the call will be available until February 6, 2013, at 877-344-7529, pass code: 10022768.

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving Iowans since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. West Bank has eight full-service offices in the Des Moines metropolitan area, two full-service offices in Iowa City, and one full-service office in Coralville.

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based are "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this press release. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "should," "anticipates," "projects," "future," "may," "should," "will," "strategy," "plan," "opportunity," "will be," "will likely result," "will continue," or similar references, or references to estimates, predictions, or future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include: interest rate risk; competitive pressures; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company's loan and investment portfolios, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for loan losses dictated by new market conditions or regulatory requirements; actions of bank and non-bank competitors; changes in local and national economic conditions; changes in regulatory requirements, limitations, and costs; changes in customers' acceptance of the Company's products and services; and any other risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

December 31, 2012

December 31, 2011 Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 60,417

$ 35,772 Short-term investments

111,057

51,332 Securities

304,103

294,497 Loans held for sale

3,363

4,089 Loans

927,401

838,959 Allowance for loan losses

(15,529)

(16,778) Loans, net

911,872

822,181 Bank-owned life insurance

25,730

25,724 Other real estate owned

8,304

10,967 Other assets

22,585

24,962 Total assets

$ 1,447,431

$ 1,269,524









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing

$ 367,281

$ 268,887 Interest-bearing:







Demand

160,745

158,141 Savings

428,710

343,312 Time of $100,000 or more

100,627

98,743 Other time

77,213

88,290 Total deposits

1,134,576

957,373 Short-term borrowings

55,596

55,841 Long-term borrowings

114,509

125,619 Other liabilities

8,163

7,240 Stockholders' equity

134,587

123,451 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,447,431

$ 1,269,524

Financial Information (continued) (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

2012

2011

2012

2011 Interest income















Loans, including fees

$ 10,953

$ 11,539

$ 44,277

$ 46,640 Securities

1,492

1,439

6,194

6,445 Other

62

64

191

234 Total interest income

12,507

13,042

50,662

53,319 Interest expense















Deposits

931

1,598

4,535

6,941 Short-term borrowings

25

43

114

174 Long-term borrowings

1,179

1,214

4,815

4,802 Total interest expense

2,135

2,855

9,464

11,917 Net interest income

10,372

10,187

41,198

41,402 Provision for loan losses

325

(400)

625

550 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

10,047

10,587

40,573

40,852 Noninterest income















Service charges on deposit accounts

773

825

3,009

3,244 Debit card usage fees

393

360

1,586

1,453 Trust services

222

191

817

792 Gains and fees on sales of residential mortgages

960

640

3,104

1,454 Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance

166

217

737

884 Gain from bank-owned life insurance

—

—

841

637 Investment securities impairment losses

(24)

(77)

(203)

(99) Realized investment securities gains, net

—

—

246

— Other income

209

207

857

996 Total noninterest income

2,699

2,363

10,994

9,361 Noninterest expense















Salaries and employee benefits

3,639

3,596

14,532

13,194 Occupancy

907

864

3,519

3,342 Data processing

488

491

2,070

1,921 FDIC insurance expense

156

187

672

1,298 Other real estate owned expense

263

953

1,491

2,883 Professional fees

209

122

1,064

878 Consulting fees

84

84

582

282 Other expense

1,264

1,406

4,862

5,075 Total noninterest expense

7,010

7,703

28,792

28,873 Income before income taxes

5,736

5,247

22,775

21,340 Income taxes

1,837

1,515

6,764

6,072 Net income

3,899

3,732

16,011

15,268 Preferred stock dividends and accretion of discount

—

—

—

(2,387) Net income available to common stockholders

$ 3,899

$ 3,732

$ 16,011

$ 12,881





PER COMMON SHARE

MARKET INFORMATION (1)



Net Income















Basic and Diluted

Dividends

High

Low 2012















1st Quarter

$ 0.23



$ 0.08



$ 10.46



$ 8.71

2nd Quarter

0.25



0.08



10.22



9.02

3rd Quarter

0.22



0.10



12.35



9.38

4th Quarter

0.22



0.10



12.29



9.75



















2011















1st Quarter

$ 0.23



$ —



$ 8.00



$ 6.75

2nd Quarter

0.12



0.05



8.89



6.94

3rd Quarter

0.18



0.05



10.00



7.31

4th Quarter

0.21



0.07



10.39



7.92













































(1) The prices shown are the high and low sale prices for the Company's common stock, which trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, under the symbol WTBA. The market quotations, reported by Nasdaq, do not include retail markup, markdown, or commissions.





Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES

2012

2011

2012

2011 Return on average equity

11.57%

12.08%

12.34

11.27% Return on average assets

1.14%

1.14%

1.21

1.18% Net interest margin

3.30%

3.49%

3.42

3.58% Efficiency ratio

50.39%

51.59%

50.83

49.27%





























As of December 31,











2012

2011 Texas ratio









11.25%

16.33% Allowance for loan losses ratio









1.67%

2.00% Tangible common equity ratio









9.30%

9.72%

Definitions of ratios:

Return on average equity - annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity.

Return on average assets - annualized net income divided by average assets.

Net interest margin - annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Efficiency ratio - noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains and net impairment losses) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.

Texas ratio - total nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity plus the allowance for loan losses.

Tangible common equity ratio - common equity less intangible assets divided by tangible assets.

