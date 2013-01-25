Supercuts Ranked #1 Haircare Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

34th Annual "Franchise 500®" Also Lists Supercuts as Fifth Franchise Overall

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Supercuts, one of the largest and most iconic salon brands in the country, has been ranked the number one haircare franchise in the U.S. and the fifth best franchise opportunity overall in Entrepreneur magazine's January 2013 Franchise 500® issue.

"We're very pleased and proud that Supercuts has been ranked the number one haircare franchise for the fifth year in a row," said Paul Plate, Regis Corporation's senior vice president, franchise division. "Our franchisees have access to tools, resources and a business model specifically designed to help their business grow and expand."

There are over 2,300 Supercuts across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico that provide consistent, high-quality haircare services and professional products to guests.

Gary Grace, chairman of the Supercuts Franchise Council and a multi-unit franchisee, believes that Supercuts' ranking reflects the brand's strong franchisee network and an ongoing focus on guest experience.

"We have a tremendous built-in support system for franchisees. We share best practices and offer each other advice – no matter if it's a first store opening or the 50th," said Grace. "We continually concentrate on creating an exceptional guest experience and a successful business, and we're seeing the results with this ranking."

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 issue is published every January and considered the world's most thorough and comprehensive franchise ranking. Rankings are determined by objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise's operations and include factors such as financial strength and stability, growth rate and size of the system, years in business and startup costs.

