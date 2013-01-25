Omni-Lite receives several new orders

OML-TSX VENTURE

CERRITOS, CA, Jan. 25, 2013 /CNW/ - Omni-Lite Industries is pleased to announce that it has received several new orders since the last press release of December 11, 2012. The total value of these orders is approximately $832,000 US. Of these new orders, approximately 81 percent are in the Specialty Automotive division, 17 percent are in the Aerospace division and 2 percent are in the Sports and Recreation division.

"In the last six months, the Company has seen rapid growth in the sales booked in both the Aerospace and Specialty Automotive divisions. In both divisions, annual growth is expected to exceed 25% in 2013. In the Aerospace division, these increased sales are directly related to the increased number of commercial aircraft scheduled for delivery in the next few years. On the automotive side, the increased sales volumes can be attributed to the importance of green technologies in the diesel engine marketplace and the introduction, by Omni-Lite, of new components to support the automotive brake industry," stated Allen W. Maxin, President. "In the Military division, the Company is making rapid progress on the final development of two military components utilizing the new patent pending OD PLUS technology introduced in late 2012. The Company expects to submit one component for first article approval in early February and the other for first article approval in late February."

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. is also pleased to announce that revenues for fiscal 2012 were approximately $5,370,000 US ($5,351,850 CAD).

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. is a rapidly growing high technology company that develops and manufactures precision components utilized by several Fortune 500 Companies including Boeing, Airbus, Alcoa, Ford, Caterpillar, Borg Warner, Chrysler, the U.S. Military, Nike, and adidas.

Except for historical information contained herein, this document contains forward-looking statements. These statements contain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein.

