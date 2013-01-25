Global Wholesale Telecom Services Now Selling Pervasip's Mobile App

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Pervasip Corp. PVSP, a provider of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) mobile telephone services, today announced that Global Wholesale Telecom Services (GWTS) has signed a contact to market Pervasip's mobile calling app. GWTS is a Tier-1 voice and data network solutions sales and marketing agency.

GWTS's President, Brent Kish, noted, "We have experienced marketing agents in India and the Philippines who are eager to sell the VoX mobile VoIP app. We believe there are no mobile VoIP apps that are better than the VoX app, and we are eager to capitalize on the early success that VoX has demonstrated in the Asian markets."

"Calls that travel from one cell phone carrier to another cell phone carrier in the Philippines are very expensive," continued Kish. "Consequently, many people are forced to carry two, three and four cell phones, to minimize their mobile calling expense. The VoX app allows for inexpensive calling between mobile phone service providers so that people only need one smartphone and one data plan. We believe we can attract thousands of users in the Philippines alone."

GWTS provides expense reduction services to the business and consumer markets. Since 2003, it has provided savings and alternative solutions for telephone service, data service, VoIP and mobile phone service.

"We believe the market is ready to rapidly adopt the mobile VoIP solution," added Kish. "Mobile phone users in the Philippines, India, and anywhere in the world, should visit our web site at http://gwtsinc.com/, react to our phone calls, notice our blogs and use the promo code SAVENOW or PINOYS to sign up for this money-saving app. We anticipate that we can reduce mobile phone bills by as much as 90% for many of the mobile phone users."

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corp. delivers VoIP and video telephone service anywhere in the world that has a stable broadband connection. It recently entered the mobile VoIP services and applications arena so that its VoIP can utilize any 3G/4G or WiFi connection. VoX differentiates itself through a unique combination of high quality voice services, flexible back-office capabilities and automated provisioning systems that enable a quick turn-up for app users who are looking for a second mobile phone line or low-cost international calling, without using any voice-plan minutes from their mobile phone carrier. It offers a feature-rich, low-cost, high-quality alternative to traditional wireless phone services. For more information, please visit www.voxcorp.net . The mobile app can be downloaded directly from Google Play. Users should insert the promo code SAVENOW or PINOYS when prompted.

Forward-looking statements: The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

